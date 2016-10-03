Story highlights
(CNN)What should you do after you've been attacked by a bear -- twice? Put it on Facebook, of course.
That's what Todd Orr did over the weekend, after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in Madison County, Montana, not once but twice. Orr was on an early morning hike on a trail Saturday, scouting for elk. He had just stepped into an open meadow when he was spotted by a bear with cubs on the other end of the meadow.
"I yelled a number of times so she knew I was human and would hopefully turn back. No such luck," he wrote on his Facebook post. "Within a couple seconds, she was nearly on me. I gave her a full charge of bear spray at about 25 feet. Her momentum carried her right through the orange mist and on me."
Orr goes on to describe the attack, which lasted for several minutes: the bear (he said she was a female) biting his arms and shoulder, with the force of each bite feeling "like a sledgehammer with teeth."
After it was over, a bloodied and bruised Orr took off for his truck, about three miles away.
"I had numerous bleeding puncture wounds on my arms and shoulder but I knew I would survive and thanked God for getting me through this," he wrote. "I hoped the bleeding wasn't too significant. I really didn't want to stop to dress the wounds. I wanted to keep moving and put distance between us."
Another attack
Orr thought it was all over. Oh, was he ever wrong. About 10 minutes into his trek back to his truck, he heard a sound and turned around. The bear was behind him again.
"She either followed me back down the trail or cut through the trees and randomly came out on the trail right behind me," he wrote. "Whatever the case, she was instantly on me again. I couldn't believe this was happening a second time! Why me? I was so lucky the first attack, but now I questioned if I would survive the second."
Again the bear was on top of him, biting his shoulder and arms, but this time a bite on his forearm went down through the bone.
"My hand instantly went numb and wrist and fingers were limp and unusable," he wrote.
Despite the injuries he was sustaining, Orr tried to lay perfectly still, fearing any movement would provoke a fatal blow from the bear.
Orr said the bear then stood on top of him for what seemed like "an eternity," but was probably only 30 seconds.
"She stood there crushing me. My chest was smashed into the ground and forehead in the dirt," his Facebook post reads. "When would the next onslaught of biting began? I didn't move. And then she was gone."
Orr took off for his truck again, even more bloodied than before. His shirt and the top part of his pants were soaked with blood. He jogged another 45 minutes to get to his truck, then he took some pictures and shot a quick video, which he posted on Facebook, of his wounds. His first words on the video? "'Yeah, life sucks in bear country."
After he finished filming himself, Orr then got into the truck and drove for help at a hospital 20 miles away.
Once there, Orr found out the bear had taken a chip out of his forearm, and it took doctors eight hours to stitch up his other wounds, including a deep, five-inch gash on the side of his head.
'I'm alive'
Any chance Orr made this all up? No way, says Chief John Moore who heads the police department in Ennis, about 50 miles from Bozeman. Moore met Orr at the hospital.
"All the pictures and video he posted online is all legit. I can tell you 100%, I was standing right there at the hospital," Moore told CNN. "This man is a warrior, he gets attacked twice by a bear, walks out about three miles, drives himself to the hospital. He is a warrior. I got his story as fast as I could because I thought once his adrenaline wore off he would pass out but he never did. He is an absolute warrior."
After being treated at the hospital, Orr was released, with some nasty scars on his body, a wicked story to tell his grandkids one day and new appreciation for life.
"Not my best day, but I'm alive," he wrote. "So thankful I'm here to share with all of you. In a couple weeks, I will have to clean out the truck a little better. My girlfriend says it looks like I had gutted an elk in the driver's seat."
CNN made repeated attempts to reach Orr for comment but they were not successful.