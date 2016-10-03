Story highlights Todd Orr was scouting for elk when he was attacked

A local police chief says Orr's story, photos and videos are legit

(CNN) What should you do after you've been attacked by a bear -- twice? Put it on Facebook, of course.

That's what Todd Orr did over the weekend, after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in Madison County, Montana, not once but twice. Orr was on an early morning hike on a trail Saturday, scouting for elk. He had just stepped into an open meadow when he was spotted by a bear with cubs on the other end of the meadow.

"I yelled a number of times so she knew I was human and would hopefully turn back. No such luck," he wrote on his Facebook post. "Within a couple seconds, she was nearly on me. I gave her a full charge of bear spray at about 25 feet. Her momentum carried her right through the orange mist and on me."

Orr goes on to describe the attack, which lasted for several minutes: the bear (he said she was a female) biting his arms and shoulder, with the force of each bite feeling "like a sledgehammer with teeth."

After it was over, a bloodied and bruised Orr took off for his truck, about three miles away.

