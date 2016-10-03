Story highlights American takes over with Swans near foot of table

He has been coaching at French side Le Havre

Swansea chairman says he will "stabilize" club

(CNN) Bob Bradley became the first American coach to take charge of a soccer team in one of Europe's major leagues Monday when he was appointed by Swansea City.

The former United States and Egypt coach arrives at English Premier League club Swansea as a replacement for Italian Francesco Guidolin, who was relieved of his duties the same day.

Struggling Swansea, which lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool at the weekend and is one place above the relegation spots, turned to Bradley after failing to win since the opening day of the season.

The 58-year-old American moves to the Liberty Stadium from French second division club Le Havre, which he has been coaching since November 2015.

