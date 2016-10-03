Story highlights Johnny Depp is noticeably absent in Disney's new teaser trailer for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

The movie comes out in May 2017

(CNN) Johnny Depp is nowhere to be found in the new teaser trailer for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Instead, the first look at the fifth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise puts the focus on Javier Bardem's ghost pirate character, Captain Salazar, and his vengeful search for Depp's Captain Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Watch first look. #APiratesDeathForMe pic.twitter.com/1JPIqyG2H5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 3, 2016

The sole appearance of Sparrow comes when the ghostly nemesis sees a wanted poster featuring an illustrated photo of Depp's character. He goes on to tell a young boy to relay a threatening message to Sparrow.

