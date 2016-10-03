Story highlights
(CNN)When a self-proclaimed celebrity journalist rushed Kim Kardashian West in Paris last week, it was her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, who helped take him down.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 264-pound Duvier has been a ubiquitous presence for the past two years around Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye.
After Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment early Monday by men dressed as police officers, some fans wanted to know: "Where was Pascal?"
Duvier, the CEO and chairman of a company called ProtectSecurity, has been a security consultant for a number of other celebrities, including singer Ciara and the Black Eyed Peas, in addition to other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
In May, the German-born Duvier said in an interview that he took up judo at a young age and moved into being a bodyguard after serving in the military.
"At the time it was mandatory to enlist in Germany, and I thought it was a good idea to do something for your country," he said.
He has stuck so closely by Kardashian West that only hours before the robbery she had tweeted a picture of Duvier trailing her, with the caption, "This guy is always in my shot!"
Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney had been in Paris for Fashion Week.
Last week, Duvier tackled Vitalii Sediuk, a self-styled prankster, after he accosted Kardashian West as she walked into a Paris restaurant. She later tweeted, "My security @PascalDuvier is a G."
An Instagram account for Duvier posted video of the episode and a caption explaining the bodyguard's reaction.
"And here is where the legal system has a loophole," the caption reads. "If I would have punched, I would have been charged with battery/assault. Action of self defense are only permitted during an ongoing attack/threat."
On Monday, fans tweeted at Duvier wondering how men dressed as police officers could have gotten inside Kardashian West's Paris apartment. Duvier did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
A spokesman for the French interior ministry said Kardashian West was locked in a bathroom while the men took two cellphones and jewelry worth millions of dollars.
A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was shaken but unharmed. The ministry told CNN she left France after speaking with police.