(CNN) When a self-proclaimed celebrity journalist rushed Kim Kardashian West in Paris last week, it was her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, who helped take him down.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 264-pound Duvier has been a ubiquitous presence for the past two years around Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye.

After Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment early Monday by men dressed as police officers, some fans wanted to know: "Where was Pascal?"

Duvier, the CEO and chairman of a company called ProtectSecurity, has been a security consultant for a number of other celebrities, including singer Ciara and the Black Eyed Peas, in addition to other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In May, the German-born Duvier said in an interview that he took up judo at a young age and moved into being a bodyguard after serving in the military.