Lindsay Lohan's finger and 'Mean Girls' Day

&quot;On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.&quot; This memorable quote from the 2004 film &quot;Mean Girls&quot; from lead character Cady Heron has inspired annual tributes to the quotable cult classic on October 3. The teen flick launched the careers of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert and others. Let&#39;s catch up with where they are now:
Daniel Franzese (seen here with Lindsay Lohan and Lizzy Caplan) plays the witty sidekick Damian, who was &quot;too gay to function.&quot; Caplan plays Janis Ian, who is determined to take down the Plastics, aka the most popular girls in their high school.
In 2014, Franzese revealed he is also gay in real life. His professional career since the film has included roles in &quot;Party Down&#39; and &quot;Burn Notice&quot; as well as the 2010 film &quot;I Spit On Your Grave.&quot;
Caplan later starred in another cult classic, &quot;Hot Tub Time Machine.&quot; She also had a critically acclaimed role in the Showtime original series &quot;Masters of Sex.&quot;
Lacey Chabert, left, plays Gretchen Wieners and Rachel McAdams plays the leader of the Plastics, Regina George.
McAdams has gone on to find fame in films like &quot;The Notebook,&quot; &quot;Wedding Crashers,&quot; and &quot;A Most Wanted Man.&quot; She starred alongside Colin Farrell and Taylor Kitsch in season two of the hit HBO series &quot;True Detective.&quot; She has also made headlines for her romances, including with &quot;Notebook&quot; co-star Ryan Gosling.
Chabert was already pretty famous for her role as Claudia Salinger on the hit 1990s TV drama &quot;Party of Five.&quot; Since &quot;Mean Girls,&quot; she has stayed busy in Hollywood with voice work on animated shows like &quot;The Spectacular Spider-Man,&quot; &quot;The Avengers: Earth&#39;s Mightiest Heroes,&quot; and &quot;Transformers: Rescue Bots.&quot;
Jonathan Bennett plays the hunky Aaron Samuels, who finds a love connection with Lindsay Lohan&#39;s character, Cady.
Bennett used his role in &quot;Mean Girls&quot; as a career stepping stone and went on to star in the 2009 film &quot;Van Wilder: Freshman Year,&quot; and a part in the 2013 TV series &quot;The Glades.&quot;
Tina Fey not only stars as Cady&#39;s teacher Ms. Norbury, but she is also the film&#39;s screenwriter.
Of everyone, Fey arguably has the biggest career. From her time on &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; to her creation of and starring role in NBC&#39;s &quot;30 Rock,&quot; she is one of Hollywood&#39;s most successful funny women. So much so that she and BFF Amy Poehler pretty much set the standard for hosting awards shows after co-hosting the Golden Globes for three years straight in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Lindsay Lohan plays Cady Heron, the new girl in school who is quickly initiated into the Plastics.
In the years since &quot;Mean Girls&quot; was released, Lohan has become as well-known for her appearances in the courtroom as in films. In 2014 she embarked on a comeback attempt that included a docu-series on OWN and appearances like this one on &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&quot;
Amy Poehler plays everyone&#39;s favorite hot mess mom, Mrs. George, in &quot;Mean Girls.&quot;
Poehler took home a best TV actress award at the 2014 Golden Globes for her starring role in &quot;Parks and Recreation.&quot; It didn&#39;t hurt that she was also co-hosting the ceremony that year with Fey.
Neil Flynn and Ana Gasteyer play Cady&#39;s zoologist parents.
Flynn is a regular on the small screen and fans know him as The Janitor from &quot;Scrubs&quot; and Mike Heck on &quot;The Middle.&quot;
Gasteyer enjoyed a six-year stint on &quot;SNL&quot; and portrayed Sheila Shay on the television series &quot;Suburgatory.&quot;
Tim Meadows has a bad case of carpal tunnel and the hots for Ms. Norbury as the school&#39;s principal, Mr. Duvall.
Since the film, &quot;SNL&quot; alum Meadows has worked steadily, with appearances on shows like &quot;Curb Your Enthusiasm,&quot; &quot;The Goldbergs&quot; and &quot;Suburgatory.&quot;
Amanda Seyfried plays Karen Smith, the ditziest member of the Plastics.
Seyfried went on to star in the HBO series &quot;Big Love&quot; and in several high profile films including &quot;Gone&quot; in 2012 and &quot;Les Misérables&quot; in 2013. She also plays Mary in the 2015 remake of the Peter Pan fairytale, &quot;Pan.&quot;
(CNN)Happy "Mean Girls" Day!

October 3 is famously known as such because of a scene in the beloved 2004 film.
    In "Mean Girls," Lindsay Lohan's character Cady is asked "What day is it" by her crush Aaron Samuels (played by Johnathan Bennett) and she responds "It's October 3."
    This one was a little bittersweet for Lohan as she suffered an injury while boating over the weekend.
    "I almost lost my finger from the anchor," she wrote on Instagram. "Well, I lost half my finger, thank goodness we found the piece of my finger. I just had surgery to fix it ... it hurts so bad."
    On Monday, Lohan tweeted "To make this very clear. The bottom part of my finger was ripped off. It was not "chopped" or "severed" off."
    She also made light of the injury sharing a photo of her "one handed selfie."

    One handed selfie. 😂😂😂 🙏 #whatdayisit @_lauraslater

    A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

    The accident didn't stop Lohan from celebrating the movie's "holiday," however.
    She Instagramed a message exchange with a friend in which they joke about national "Mean Girls" Day.

    @_lauraslater #deal 😎 #nationalmeangirlsday #mynailbedssuck

    A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on