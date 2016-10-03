Story highlights
- Kardashian posts a great deal on social media
- She was tweeting, Instagramming and Snapchatting before the robbery
(CNN)On Monday, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was surprisingly silent on social media.
For a family who -- by design -- lives on camera, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, it was conspicuous given that Kim Kardashian West had earlier been robbed in Paris in a heist which nabbed $10 million worth of jewels and two cell phones.
Days before the robbery, Kardashian West posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring believed to be gift from her husband, rapper Kanye West.
In the hours before the robbery, Kardashian West was photographed at Paris Fashion Week. She tweeted about not wearing makeup to the Balenciaga show and described the Yeezy fashion line's Paris showroom.
She shared a pic of her bodyguard Pascal Duvier -- who was accompanying her around Paris -- with the caption, "This guy is always in my shot!"
There was also a series of Snapchat videos featuring Kardashian West getting ready for the Givenchy show where her younger sister -- Kendall Jenner -- walked the runway.
In June, Kardashian West told Recode she posts everything herself because it feels more authentic than having an assistant do it for her.
The issue of social media and security has come up in the Kardashian family before.
In a July episode on their very popular E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," sisters Khloe and Kourtney played a prank on younger sister Kylie Jenner to draw attention to how easily her location could be determined with heavy social media use.