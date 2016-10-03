Story highlights Kardashian posts a great deal on social media

She was tweeting, Instagramming and Snapchatting before the robbery

(CNN) On Monday, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was surprisingly silent on social media.

For a family who -- by design -- lives on camera, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, it was conspicuous given that Kim Kardashian West had earlier been robbed in Paris in a heist which nabbed $10 million worth of jewels and two cell phones.

Days before the robbery, Kardashian West posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring believed to be gift from her husband, rapper Kanye West.

💎💎💎 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

In the hours before the robbery, Kardashian West was photographed at Paris Fashion Week. She tweeted about not wearing makeup to the Balenciaga show and described the Yeezy fashion line's Paris showroom.

Think I'm gonna wear no make up today to the Balenciaga show. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2016

Balenciaga. No make up today. A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 5:35am PDT