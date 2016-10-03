Breaking News

Kim Kardashian's hours before robbery detailed on social media

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:41 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint
Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint

    JUST WATCHED

    Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint 01:00

Story highlights

  • Kardashian posts a great deal on social media
  • She was tweeting, Instagramming and Snapchatting before the robbery

(CNN)On Monday, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was surprisingly silent on social media.

For a family who -- by design -- lives on camera, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, it was conspicuous given that Kim Kardashian West had earlier been robbed in Paris in a heist which nabbed $10 million worth of jewels and two cell phones.
    Related: Kim Kardashian West robbery: Everything we know so far
    Days before the robbery, Kardashian West posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring believed to be gift from her husband, rapper Kanye West.

    💎💎💎

    A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    In the hours before the robbery, Kardashian West was photographed at Paris Fashion Week. She tweeted about not wearing makeup to the Balenciaga show and described the Yeezy fashion line's Paris showroom.

    Balenciaga. No make up today.

    A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Read More
    She shared a pic of her bodyguard Pascal Duvier -- who was accompanying her around Paris -- with the caption, "This guy is always in my shot!"

    This guy is always in my shot!

    A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Related: Some fans ask - Where was Kim Kardashian's bodyguard?
    There was also a series of Snapchat videos featuring Kardashian West getting ready for the Givenchy show where her younger sister -- Kendall Jenner -- walked the runway.
    In June, Kardashian West told Recode she posts everything herself because it feels more authentic than having an assistant do it for her.
    The issue of social media and security has come up in the Kardashian family before.
    In a July episode on their very popular E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," sisters Khloe and Kourtney played a prank on younger sister Kylie Jenner to draw attention to how easily her location could be determined with heavy social media use.