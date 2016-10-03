E! cameras were not rolling during Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery

Story highlights
- "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cameras were not rolling during Kim Kardashian's robbery, the network tells CNN
- 'Our focus right now is entirely on Kim's well-being,' the network said
(CNN)E! cameras were not present at the time of Kim Kardashian West's harrowing robbery in Paris, the network tells CNN.
"All of us at E! are incredibly thankful that Kim Kardashian West is safe, and we send her and her family our love and support," an E! spokesperson told CNN. "'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was not filming at the time of the robbery. Our focus right now is entirely on Kim's well-being."
On Monday, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by men dressed as police officers in the early morning hours (local time) while staying at a private apartment in Paris. The assailants made off with about $10 million in jewelry and the star's cell phone.
Kardashian West was unharmed but left badly shaken, according to a statement from her representative.
The reality star returned to New York to be with her family and husband Kanye West after giving her statement to police.
It has not been said how the show will address the incident on screen.
Producers of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" have worked in -- and around -- the family's struggles in the past.
When Khloe Kardashian's former husband Lamar Odom was found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, producers stopped filming for a brief period while he recovered. The incident was then addressed in an episode that aired about four months later.
The details about Odom's ordeal were explained to viewers in text shown on screen. Subsequent episodes chronicled the emotional aftermath, though that was not their sole focus.
The second half of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Season 12 is set to premiere on October 23.