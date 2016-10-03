E! cameras were not rolling during Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery

Story highlights "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cameras were not rolling during Kim Kardashian's robbery, the network tells CNN

'Our focus right now is entirely on Kim's well-being,' the network said

(CNN) E! cameras were not present at the time of Kim Kardashian West's harrowing robbery in Paris, the network tells CNN.

"All of us at E! are incredibly thankful that Kim Kardashian West is safe, and we send her and her family our love and support," an E! spokesperson told CNN. "'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was not filming at the time of the robbery. Our focus right now is entirely on Kim's well-being."

On Monday, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by men dressed as police officers in the early morning hours (local time) while staying at a private apartment in Paris. The assailants made off with about $10 million in jewelry and the star's cell phone.

Kardashian West was unharmed but left badly shaken, according to a statement from her representative.

