'Class Divide,' '13th' tackle class, race in HBO, Netflix documentaries

(CNN) Documentaries have become a prime platform for exploring race and class distinctions, with two worthy examples arriving the same week. "Class Divide," on HBO, exposes the impact of gentrification on a New York neighborhood, while Netflix's "13th" delves into wholesale incarceration of African-American men, connecting that to the 13th Amendment and the abolition of slavery.

Directed by "Selma's" Ava DuVernay, "13th" builds a compelling case for how after the Civil War racial division historically served the needs of political elites, and how coded language and policies -- including "wars" on crime and drugs in the 1970s and '80s, respectively -- advanced those objectives.

DuVernay prosecutes the case almost chronologically, from the image the original "The Birth of a Nation" painted of black men in 1915 through the steady rise of a prison population weighted toward them over the last 45 years.

Richard Nixon channeled his hostility to the civil-rights and anti-war movements into calls for law and order -- echoed today in Donald Trump's campaign -- while Ronald Reagan's focus on drugs disproportionately impacted minorities.

That was followed by George H.W. Bush's notorious Willie Horton ad -- using a furloughed African-American murderer to portray opponent Michael Dukakis as soft on crime -- and the realization by Democrats, starting with Bill Clinton, that they could no longer afford to play defense on the issue.

