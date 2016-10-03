(CNN) Ava DuVernay tackles racial division in America and the disproportionate incarceration of African-American men in her new Netflix documentary, "13th."

"It's deeply embedded in the fabric of America. The first step to combat it is to know that it exists." DuVernay told CNN. "That's my hope with the '13th.' Not that it produces some legislation or instigates some kind of protest, but that it allows people to have a revolution within about what we think about this issue and be forward thinking about how we approach it from now on."

DuVernay's documentary traces incarceration in America from the abolition of slavery and the ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865, to today's mass prison populations.

"I've always had the story in my heart, in my mind," DuVernay said. "I grew up in Compton, an environment in which I was constantly surrounded by very robust police presence. The criminal justice system was not a term, it was something I lived every day."

Through archival footage and interviews, the film explores connections between some political rhetoric and incarceration rates.

