From prison to paragon: These beautiful buildings were former jails

By Tiffany Ap, for CNN

Updated 9:46 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Australia&#39;s Pentridge Prison kept some of the nation&#39;s most notorious criminals from outlaw Ned Kelly to Ronald Ryan, the last man to be executed in the country. But a private buyer took over the site in 2013 and is changing it into a mixed-used residential and commercial development encompassing this rendering of luxury-style Adina apartments.
Pentridge Prison in AustraliaAustralia's Pentridge Prison kept some of the nation's most notorious criminals from outlaw Ned Kelly to Ronald Ryan, the last man to be executed in the country. But a private buyer took over the site in 2013 and is changing it into a mixed-used residential and commercial development encompassing this rendering of luxury-style Adina apartments.
The Adina Apartment Hotel Pentridge, Melbourne will have 120 apartments and studios designed by Cox Architecture.
Pentridge Prison in AustraliaThe Adina Apartment Hotel Pentridge, Melbourne will have 120 apartments and studios designed by Cox Architecture.
An artist&#39;s impression of what the precinct will look like once completed. The area is located north of Melbourne&#39;s central business district.
An artist's impression of what the precinct will look like once completed. The area is located north of Melbourne's central business district.
The revamp of this prison, Convent of the Penitents, in Louviers, France into a music school won several awards when it was finished in 2012.
Convent of the Penitents in Louviers, FranceThe revamp of this prison, Convent of the Penitents, in Louviers, France into a music school won several awards when it was finished in 2012.
The exterior of the hotel. The venue keeps a landscaped garden whose original purpose was an exercise yard for prisoners. At its peak, it housed 2,000.
Four Seasons Hotel in IstanbulThe exterior of the hotel. The venue keeps a landscaped garden whose original purpose was an exercise yard for prisoners. At its peak, it housed 2,000.
The Four Seasons Hotel in Istanbul&#39;s historic Sultanahmet neighborhood set up its home in what used to be the city&#39;s jail to take advantage of its prime location near the Hagia Sofia and Blue Mosque.
Four Seasons Hotel in IstanbulThe Four Seasons Hotel in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet neighborhood set up its home in what used to be the city's jail to take advantage of its prime location near the Hagia Sofia and Blue Mosque.
Small traces can still be seen from its penal past. One marble pillar still bears an inmate&#39;s inscription while the building&#39;s minarets were built to cover old watchtowers.
Four Seasons Hotel in IstanbulSmall traces can still be seen from its penal past. One marble pillar still bears an inmate's inscription while the building's minarets were built to cover old watchtowers.
This former prison in Palencia, Spain was turned into an center for culture and arts.
Centro Civico in Palencia, SpainThis former prison in Palencia, Spain was turned into an center for culture and arts.
The center features an auditorium, library as well as classrooms in an airy design by Exit Architects.
Centro Civico in Palencia, SpainThe center features an auditorium, library as well as classrooms in an airy design by Exit Architects.
The bar has kept two jail cells intact which patrons can sit and enjoy a pint in.
Hullett House in Hong Kong The bar has kept two jail cells intact which patrons can sit and enjoy a pint in.
The Mariner&#39;s Rest bar in Hong Kong was renovated from what used to be the city&#39;s Marine Police Headquarters jail cells.
Hullett House in Hong KongThe Mariner's Rest bar in Hong Kong was renovated from what used to be the city's Marine Police Headquarters jail cells.
A prison in Reading, England has been turned into the site of an art exhibition by Artangel. The cells feature work by acclaimed artists including Steve McQueen, Ai Weiwei, and Marlene Dumas. Here, visitors sit in a prison cell and listen to audio peices.
Prison as site of an art exhibition in Reading, EnglandA prison in Reading, England has been turned into the site of an art exhibition by Artangel. The cells feature work by acclaimed artists including Steve McQueen, Ai Weiwei, and Marlene Dumas. Here, visitors sit in a prison cell and listen to audio peices.
The prison cell door of former inmate and writer Oscar Wilde was put on display. Wilde spent two years in the prison for his homosexuality.
Reading Prison in Reading, EnglandThe prison cell door of former inmate and writer Oscar Wilde was put on display. Wilde spent two years in the prison for his homosexuality.
A view of the inside of Reading Prison. The Artangel exhibition is the first time it&#39;s been open to the public.
Reading Prison in Reading, EnglandA view of the inside of Reading Prison. The Artangel exhibition is the first time it's been open to the public.
(CNN)Jails are not the first place people typically look to for design inspiration. For the most part they are brutalist, utilitarian blocks that are built to house row after row of prison cells and which offer altogether dismal living conditions.

But a few disused penitentiaries have had their potential unlocked by redevelopers -- and in these second leases on life, former jails have been transformed into everything from luxury hotels to schools, shopping complexes, or even a film lot.
    One 18th-century jail in Louviers, France, has been reincarnated as an elegant music academy. Its award-winning design features a modern glass orchestra hall juxtaposed above its classical stone facade.
    Meanwhile, the shuttered Arthur Kill Correctional Facility on Staten Island in New York is in the process of becoming a studio for TV and film production in the hopes that celebrities, not convicts, will one day walk its grounds.
    More and more former prison sites are being opened up to redevelopment in the US, thanks in no small part to the government's decision to move away from controversial for-profit prisons. The announcement in August that the US federal government would stop using private operators is expected to force many private facilities to close. That's alongside lower overall incarceration rates, that stem from a rejection of the old 1990's "tough on crime" stance.
    Despite a less than salubrious past, people seem more than happy to take up in these old jail spaces -- perhaps because in many instances, you wouldn't have been in such bad company.
    Visitors to Reading Prison in England, which has been opened to the public for the first time this September as an exhibition space, can see where Oscar Wilde once made his bed. The playwright served out a two-year sentence for "gross indecency" for his relationship with another man.
    Pentridge Prison in Australia guarded some of the nation's most notorious criminals -- including the legendary outlawed 'bushranger' Ned Kelly -- but it's now being re-envisioned as a vibrant residential and commercial hub in Melbourne.
    In the Turkish capital of Istanbul, the Sultanahmet 'Capital City Murder' Jail -- which is now a luxurious Four Seasons Hotel -- had its fifth section reserved for famous personages such as poet Nazim Hikmet and satirist Aziz Nesin. Somewhat foreshadowing its destiny as hotel accommodation, the prison was ironically referred to as "The Hilton".
    Take a look through the gallery above to see creative examples of former prison spaces now rehabilitated.