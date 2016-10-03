Story highlights Ferrari has revealed its fastest convertible to date

The LaFerrari Aperta sold out before it was publicly revealed

Paris (CNN) Ferrari has revealed its fastest convertible ever -- and it has already sold out.

Named the LaFerrari Aperta, the brand new ride is a convertible version of an existing model, the LaFerrari hybrid supercar.

The car was revealed to the public for the first time on September 29 at the Paris Motor Show, but it actually sold out in July -- despite its hefty $2.2-million price tag.

The Aperta features a V12 engine with 750 horsepower, making it the most powerful engine ever used in a Ferrari road car, with a top speed of 217 miles per hour.