Breaking News

Celebrity sale: K-pop star T.O.P adds millennial appeal to record Sotheby's auction

By Stephy Chung and Felicia Wong, CNN

Updated 12:43 AM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Korean Pop star T.O.P teamed up with Sotheby&#39;s to curate an art auction entitled #TTTOP. The entire 28 works on offer sold for $17.4 million on 3 October 2016, well above pre-sale estimates of around $11.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Asian Cultural Council.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Korean Pop star T.O.P teamed up with Sotheby's to curate an art auction entitled #TTTOP. The entire 28 works on offer sold for $17.4 million on 3 October 2016, well above pre-sale estimates of around $11.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Asian Cultural Council.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Sotheby&#39;s and T.O.P spent over a year selecting and curating the 28 artworks. Scroll through the gallery for some of the auction&#39;s works.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Sotheby's and T.O.P spent over a year selecting and curating the 28 artworks. Scroll through the gallery for some of the auction's works.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Some of the pieces were made specifically for this auction by T.O.P&#39;s artist friends, such as Takashi Murakami and Nawa Kohei.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
PixCell-T.O.P. (DOOM DADA) by Nawa Kohei, 2016 -- Sale price: $72,115. Estimate: $6,446 to $10,314 Some of the pieces were made specifically for this auction by T.O.P's artist friends, such as Takashi Murakami and Nawa Kohei.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
The year 1983 saw some of the most productive and successful days in Basquiat&#39;s artistic career. This work embodies a limited yet acidic palette of primary colors and his signature yellow.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Infantry by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1983 -- Sale price: $5.9 million. Estimate: $3,867,900 to $5,157,200The year 1983 saw some of the most productive and successful days in Basquiat's artistic career. This work embodies a limited yet acidic palette of primary colors and his signature yellow.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Rudolf Stingel&#39;s work often makes an appearance on T.O.P&#39;s Instagram feed. In this piece the artist used gold-plated copper and marked it with individual words, initials, and phrases.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled by Rudolf Stingel, 2012 -- Sale price: $2 million. Estimate: $799,366 to $1,186,156Rudolf Stingel's work often makes an appearance on T.O.P's Instagram feed. In this piece the artist used gold-plated copper and marked it with individual words, initials, and phrases.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
South Korean post-war artist Seobo is well known for his abstract art but is most famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in the 1970s. Sotheby&#39;s says the work presents freedom in both calligraphic brushstrokes and in one&#39;s mind.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Ecriture No.222-85 by Seobo Park, 1985 -- Sale price: $1.1 million. Estimate: $1,031,440 to $1,547,160South Korean post-war artist Seobo is well known for his abstract art but is most famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in the 1970s. Sotheby's says the work presents freedom in both calligraphic brushstrokes and in one's mind.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Lee once said &quot;when I passively accept external winds, an even greater world is opened.&quot; This oil painting is the largest work from the South Korean artist&#39;s Winds series, which he produced between 1982 and 1986.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
With Winds by Lee Ufan, 1988 -- Sale price: $1.4 million. Estimate: $838,045 to $1,095,905Lee once said "when I passively accept external winds, an even greater world is opened." This oil painting is the largest work from the South Korean artist's Winds series, which he produced between 1982 and 1986.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
The auction includes a collection of 23 works by American graffiti artist and sculptor, Keith Haring, all of which display a variety of his unique visual vocabulary.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled (11) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Sale price: $1.1 million. Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)The auction includes a collection of 23 works by American graffiti artist and sculptor, Keith Haring, all of which display a variety of his unique visual vocabulary.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Haring first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with graffiti drawings he made on the streets and subways of New York. His bulky lines and angular figures can still found on some New York City walls today.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled (7) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Sale price: $1.1 million. Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)Haring first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with graffiti drawings he made on the streets and subways of New York. His bulky lines and angular figures can still found on some New York City walls today.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The 23-piece lot includes a limited edition coloring book that was included with the catalog from an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in New York in 1982. The book invites his fans to fill in the blanks with him, as he once filled in the blank walls of the New York subway.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled (1) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Sale price: $1.1 million. Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)The 23-piece lot includes a limited edition coloring book that was included with the catalog from an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in New York in 1982. The book invites his fans to fill in the blanks with him, as he once filled in the blank walls of the New York subway.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
This work, by Japanese artist Gokita Tomoo, is a mixture of pop art, Surrealism, Cubism, Neo-Expressionism and Japanese graphic design.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Divorce by Gokita Tomoo, 2008 -- Sale price:$112,000. Estimate: $48,993 to $58,018This work, by Japanese artist Gokita Tomoo, is a mixture of pop art, Surrealism, Cubism, Neo-Expressionism and Japanese graphic design.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
American artist Wood is well-known for his paintings, drawings and prints that depict spaces with a flat perspective. This piece is part of the artist&#39;s &quot;New Plant&quot; series, which he completed in 2009.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled (Red and Pink on Tan) by Jonas Wood, 2009 -- Sale price: $471,795. Estimate: $128,930 to $193,395American artist Wood is well-known for his paintings, drawings and prints that depict spaces with a flat perspective. This piece is part of the artist's "New Plant" series, which he completed in 2009.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
American artist Auerbach works across painting, artists&#39; books, photography and sculpture. This woven canvas is an early example of her iconic &quot;weave&quot; paintings.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Slice III, by Tauba Auerbach, (2012) -- Sale price: $471,795. Estimate: $387,000 to $520,000 American artist Auerbach works across painting, artists' books, photography and sculpture. This woven canvas is an early example of her iconic "weave" paintings.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
Widely considered the greatest living painter, Richter&#39;s work over his fifty-year career has earned him international acclaim.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Abstraktes Bild, by Gerhard Richter (1998) -- Sale price: $1.5 million. Estimate: $1million to $1.5 millionWidely considered the greatest living painter, Richter's work over his fifty-year career has earned him international acclaim.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Chung lives and works in Seoul and has exhibited internationally since the late 1960s. He is one of the foremost Korean &quot;Dansaekhwa&quot; (&quot;Monochrome&quot;) artists, a group that emerged when the Republic of Korea was still under a military dictatorship.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Untitled 97-3-26 by Chung Sanghwa (1997) -- Sale price: $825,641. Estimate: $775,000 to $1 million Chung lives and works in Seoul and has exhibited internationally since the late 1960s. He is one of the foremost Korean "Dansaekhwa" ("Monochrome") artists, a group that emerged when the Republic of Korea was still under a military dictatorship.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Haled as the &quot;Father of Video Art&quot;, Paik Nam June fled Korea during the civil war and moved to Japan, where he studied art history and music. He eventually settled in New York in the mid 1960s and became the first artist in the world to embrace new technology.
Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
Fat Boy by Paik Nam June (1997) -- Sale price: $548,718. Estimate: $452,000 to $585,000Haled as the "Father of Video Art", Paik Nam June fled Korea during the civil war and moved to Japan, where he studied art history and music. He eventually settled in New York in the mid 1960s and became the first artist in the world to embrace new technology.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
top invitation 2top invitation 1tttop6tttop 12tttop 2tttop5TTTOP7tttop8tttop9tttop 10tttop 13tttop 11TTTOP Tauba Auerbach_Slice III.jpgTOP Sotheby&#39;sTTTOP SangwaTTOP 8-Lot 624, Paik Nam June_Fat Boy.jpg

Story highlights

  • #TTTOP, a Sotheby's auction of Asian and Western contemporary art, was held on Oct 3
  • The entire 28 works on offer sold for $17.4 million, well above pre-sale estimates of around $11.5 million

Hong Kong (CNN)A Sotheby's auction guest-curated by Korean pop star T.O.P. pulled in $17.4 million (HKD$136 million) on October 3, exceeding pre-sale high estimates and setting multiple auction records.

'Infantry', a 1983 painting by the late American artist Jean Basquiat, was the evening's top lot out of the collection of 28 Asian and Western contemporary artworks, realizing $5.98 million.
    Ahead of the auction, CNN Style interviewed T.O.P during an exhibition preview in Seoul, South Korea
    Ahead of the auction, CNN Style interviewed T.O.P during an exhibition preview in Seoul, South Korea

      JUST WATCHED

      Ahead of the auction, CNN Style interviewed T.O.P during an exhibition preview in Seoul, South Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ahead of the auction, CNN Style interviewed T.O.P during an exhibition preview in Seoul, South Korea 02:39
    A commissioned work by Japanese artist Kohei Nawa also sold for $72,115 ($562,500 HKD), seven times the high-estimate projected by Sotheby's.
    Seven of the top 10 works sold to private Asian buyers whose names were not disclosed.
    RELATED: A private viewing of #TTTOP
    Read More
    The success of the evening was largely thanks to its unlikely star, K-pop icon T.O.P of South Korean boy band Big Bang. An avid art collector, T.O.P curated the auction and helped Sotheby's reach a younger demographic with hype-generating posts to his 5.8 million Instagram followers.

    Curated by T.O.P #TTTOP @Sothebys in Seoul

    A video posted by T.O.P (@choi_seung_hyun_tttop) on

    The auction highlighted the spending power of millennials in Asia, as well as the power of celebrity-endorsed social media, especially when it comes to art.
    READ MORE: How auction records keep being broken
    In China alone, the consumption rate of people between the ages of 18 and 30 is growing at 14% a year, according to the Boston Consulting Group, double that of those age 35 and older.
    The importance of drawing in young collectors in Asia is not lost on Yuki Terase, a contemporary Asian art specialist at Sotheby's Hong Kong.
    "As much of 40 percent of new clients that transact with us for the first time in Asia are young collectors (those being under 40 years old)," Terase says. "So it's a very significant phenomenon that we witness in Asia that is truly notable and influences the entire art world."