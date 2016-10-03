(CNN) In 1899, a painting of the Virgin Mary believed to be a respectable copy sold for $25 (about $2,574 in modern prices). Now it seems that it could be a genuine Raphael worth $26 million.

He asked permission to have the piece professionally cleaned, conserved and investigated after noticing a striking resemblance to the Italian painter and architect's work.

"Finding a possible Raphael is about as exciting as it gets," Grosvenor said in a statement. "This is a beautiful picture that deserves to be seen by as many people as possible. I hope 'the Haddo Madonna,' which would be Scotland's only publicly-owned Raphael, brings many people to this part of Aberdeenshire."

The painting of the Virgin Mary hanging in the dining room at Haddo House in Aberdeenshire.

George Hamilton-Gordon, a former British Prime Minister and the 4th Earl of Aberdeen, bought "The Virgin Mary" in the early 19th century, believing that it was a genuine Raphael.

But it was quickly downgraded to "after Raphael" -- a designation used when the particular artist is unclear -- before later being attributed to Innocenzo da Imola.