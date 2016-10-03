Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew: Jamaica and Haiti brace for 'life-threatening' storm

By Max Blau, Holly Yan and Steve Visser, CNN

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica brace for devastating hurricane
Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica brace for devastating hurricane

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica brace for devastating hurricane

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(32 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Hurricane Matthew is now packing winds of 140 mph, according to latest forecast
  • The United States is evacuating nonessential personnel from its naval base at Guantanamo Bay

Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN)A hurricane packing 140-mph winds is threatening to bring destruction to Haiti and other Caribbean islands as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Matthew -- a storm that, as of 11 a.m. Monday, was 205 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 275 miles southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti -- could dump more than a foot of rain on both islands.
    The latest advisory says southern Haiti and southwestern Dominican Republic can expect 15 to 25 inches with possible isolated downpours of up to 40 inches. Eastern Cuba, northwestern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas could see up to a foot of rain, while Jamaica could see 5 to 10 inches.
    "On the forecast track, the center of Matthew will approach southwestern Haiti tonight, move near eastern Cuba late Tuesday, and move near or over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday," the latest National Hurricane Center advisory says.
    Though a hurricane warning remains in effect in Jamaica, the latest advisory says tropical storm conditions will reach the island sometime Monday.
    Read More
    Several islands in the Caribbean region are under hurricane watches or warnings. The storm is expected to remain "powerful" through early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
    Ionie Scott describes the flooding in Kingston: &quot;Businesses are closed. There are no cars or taxis on the road.&quot;
    Ionie Scott describes the flooding in Kingston: "Businesses are closed. There are no cars or taxis on the road."
    "This rainfall will likely produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides," the hurricane center said. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."
    Track the storm

    Epic rainfall, brutal strength in Haiti

    Hurricane Matthew threatens Jamaica, Cuba
    Hurricane Matthew threatens Jamaica, Cuba

      JUST WATCHED

      Hurricane Matthew threatens Jamaica, Cuba

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hurricane Matthew threatens Jamaica, Cuba 01:52
    Matthew will likely make landfall sometime Monday night off the western tip of the Tiburon Peninsula, which includes most of Haiti's southern coast, the National Hurricane Center said. "Destructive waves" could push the storm surge to between 10 and 15 feet in parts of Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas, the center said.
    The hurricane could be especially devastating for Haiti as much of the country's infrastructure remains weak after the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people. Haiti continues to recover from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed another 10,000.
    The US State Department issued a travel warning Sunday urging Americans in Haiti to leave as quickly as possible.
    "Airports will close once conditions deteriorate," the State Department said.

    Bracing for a monstrous storm in Jamaica

    Over the weekend, Jamaican officials opened storm shelters ahead of the nation's first major hurricane since Gilbert in 1988.
    Watches and warning

    Hurricane warning is in effect for:

    • Jamaica

    • Haiti

    • The Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas

    * The Southeastern Bahamas, including the Inaguas, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay and Ragged Island

    Hurricane watch is in effect for:

    * The Turks and Caicos archipelago

    * The central Bahamas, including Long Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador, and Cat Island

    • The Cuban province of Camaguey

    Source: National Hurricane Center

    "[This hurricane] is something Jamaica has not seen in decades," Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica's minister of local government and community development, told CNN affiliate WPLG.
    Kingston resident Marcia Forbes, who survived Gilbert, told CNN she has "seriously" prepared for a rough couple of days. She waited in line to fill her car with gasoline. To protect her multimedia business, she placed sandbags against office shutters and covered computers with plastic.
    Around 3 a.m. Monday, the Norman Manley International Airport near Kingston announced on Facebook it was shutting down until Tuesday morning.
    Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged government workers to facilitate a speedy recovery to ensure "our economy does not suffer unnecessarily," The Gleaner reported him saying.
    "We will see significant damage to property and dislocation and human suffering that will come from such an event if we do not prepare," Holness said, according to the newspaper.

    Hunkering down

    Some Jamaicans believe they can ride out the storm, and say they're putting their trust in a higher power, despite pleas from authorities to leave the threatened coast.

    Looks like the storm is here and it's only going to get worse #hurricanematthew #jamaica #ochorios #storm #stormtrooper

    A video posted by Nicholas Kimbrell Minty (@nicholasminty) on

    Several women from Port Royal, a fishing village outside Kingston, said their families would hunker down in the nearby St. Peter's Church, placing their faith in God.
    One woman who sought refuge there told CNN the government always warns people to leave before storms. Though at least 14 people died during Hurricane Ivan in 2004, she lost only the roof on her house, she said.
    She conceded fear with Matthew, as she did during Ivan, but said, "You know, I trust in God."

    Crash course to Cuba

    Jamaica prepares for Hurricane Matthew
    jamaica prepares hurricane matthew marcia forbes interview_00002329

      JUST WATCHED

      Jamaica prepares for Hurricane Matthew

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jamaica prepares for Hurricane Matthew 02:50
    After hitting Haiti, Matthew is expected to move north toward Cuba and make landfall Tuesday night, maintaining winds of more than 100 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
    The storm could be brutal for Cuba, where many houses appear too weak to withstand a hurricane.
    Military trucks raced around Santiago, the island's second largest city, to finish preparations. Four years ago, Hurricane Sandy ripped through the city, downing trees, power lines and killing 11 people in the area. To prepare in advance, residents spent Sunday securing their roofs and collecting cash wired from relatives in Florida.
    Some people left coastal areas for government shelters, while officials warned inhabitants of the Sierra Maestra mountains of possible mudslides.
    "We have endured a lot of hurricanes here," a man named Orlando, a property manager who feared for his investments, told CNN. "We will endure this one."

    What about the US?

    How to prepare for a hurricane
    orig weather preparing for a hurricane_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      How to prepare for a hurricane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How to prepare for a hurricane 01:00
    The United States, taking no chances, began airlifting 700 family members of military personnel stationed at Guantanamo Bay to Florida. It's unclear when the evacuees will return, officials said.
    Base officials said remaining personnel would seek shelter in designated locations including their homes.
    Sixty-one detainees, who remain at the facility where the United States holds prisoners it accuses of being enemy combatants, will not be evacuated, officials added.
    Early Monday morning, forecasters cautioned it was too early to predict whether Matthew would directly strike the United States.
    "This dangerous storm will be closely monitored," the National Hurricane Center said.

    CNN's Faith Karimi, Joe Sterling, Joe Sutton, Patrick Oppmann, Michael Holmes, Lindy Royce and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.