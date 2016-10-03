Hurricane Matthew: Jamaica and Haiti brace for 'life-threatening' storm

Story highlights Hurricane Matthew is now packing winds of 140 mph, according to latest forecast

The United States is evacuating nonessential personnel from its naval base at Guantanamo Bay

(CNN) A hurricane packing 140-mph winds is threatening to bring destruction to Haiti and other Caribbean islands as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Matthew -- a storm that, as of 11 a.m. Monday, was 205 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 275 miles southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti -- could dump more than a foot of rain on both islands.

The latest advisory says southern Haiti and southwestern Dominican Republic can expect 15 to 25 inches with possible isolated downpours of up to 40 inches. Eastern Cuba, northwestern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas could see up to a foot of rain, while Jamaica could see 5 to 10 inches.

"On the forecast track, the center of Matthew will approach southwestern Haiti tonight, move near eastern Cuba late Tuesday, and move near or over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday," the latest National Hurricane Center advisory says.

Though a hurricane warning remains in effect in Jamaica, the latest advisory says tropical storm conditions will reach the island sometime Monday.