Shock Colombia 'no' vote sends ripples through social media

(CNN) Some called it Colombia's Brexit.

Others railed against the ignorance of social media users who called it a rejection of peace.

Late Sunday night, the Colombian government asked for a simple yes or no in a referendum on a peace deal negotiated with FARC rebels to end a 52-year-old war.

"Do you support the final accord to end the conflict and to construct a stable and lasting peace?" the referendum asked.

By a tiny margin, the answer was "no."