Story highlights FARC leader says rebel group will maintain a ceasefire with Colombia government

Colombia president meets Monday with national representatives

(CNN) Colombian leaders scrambled Monday to rework a peace deal between the government and FARC rebels, despite the voters' rejection of the agreement in a Sunday referendum.

FARC Commander Timoleón "Timochenko" Jiménez said Monday that his group would maintain the ceasefire with Colombia's government that was put into effect last June.

Timochenko said FARC would follow the peace deal that was signed last week between him and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

"The FARC-EP remains faithful to the agreement," he said In a televised statement on Colombia's state-run TV. "Peace with dignity is here to stay."

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

Santos also said the government would respect the ceasefire and that negotiations would continue in Havana, Cuba.

