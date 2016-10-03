Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Festival goers flee as police fire teargas into the crowd in Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, October 2. At least 52 people died during the stampede that followed. An estimated two million people had gathered at a sacred lake to take part in the Irreecha ceremony to mark the Oromo New Year.
Security forces standby as Oromo people cross their wrists above their heads, a gesture that has become a symbol of Oromo anti-government protests.
According to AFP photographer Zacharias Abubeker the event quickly degenerated, with protesters throwing stones and bottles and security forces responding with baton charges and tear gas grenades.
Bystanders work to remove an injured man from a ditch.
People help a man wash his eyes after police used teargas on festival participants.
A man covers the bodies of festival goers who were killed in the stampede.
Oromo regional police officers wait in a pickup near a crowd of festival attendees.
Dozens were killed in a stampede during an Oromo religious festival in Ethiopia.