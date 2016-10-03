Breaking News

Child prisoners in Senegal learn fencing to stay out of trouble

By Nosmot Gbadamosi, for CNN

Updated 11:26 AM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Welcome to Senegal&#39;s fight club, its only rule is that you must obey all rules. As part of a unique project, jailed children are being allowed a few hours out of prison to be taught how to fence. It is hoped it will help re-introduce them into society.
Welcome to Senegal's fight club, its only rule is that you must obey all rules. As part of a unique project, jailed children are being allowed a few hours out of prison to be taught how to fence. It is hoped it will help re-introduce them into society.
The fencing program, encourages designated prison guards to be trained in the art of fencing, and in turn practice alongside their detainees to build trust. All the children are aged between 13 and 17. &lt;br /&gt;
The fencing program, encourages designated prison guards to be trained in the art of fencing, and in turn practice alongside their detainees to build trust. All the children are aged between 13 and 17.
Fencing is an activity that promotes &#39;equality and dignity for all&#39;. It also teaches respect and self-awareness, which make it a powerful tool for rehabilitating young people, say program organizers.
Fencing is an activity that promotes 'equality and dignity for all'. It also teaches respect and self-awareness, which make it a powerful tool for rehabilitating young people, say program organizers.
Prison guard Fatoumata Sy referees a fencing match between jailed minors. &quot;When we first proposed using fencing as an educative method, both judicial and penitentiary personnel were worried about the use of weapons and the risk of escape during the fencing sessions,&quot; says the program&#39;s creator Nellie Robinson.
Prison guard Fatoumata Sy referees a fencing match between jailed minors. "When we first proposed using fencing as an educative method, both judicial and penitentiary personnel were worried about the use of weapons and the risk of escape during the fencing sessions," says the program's creator Nellie Robinson.
But Robinson insists &quot;It&#39;s about building relationships of trust, in a neutral space, between jailed minors and adults, from whom they have often felt a sense of betrayal.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
But Robinson insists "It's about building relationships of trust, in a neutral space, between jailed minors and adults, from whom they have often felt a sense of betrayal."
&quot;The weapon, the white attire, the mask, rites and rules, and situations of combat and arbitration,&quot; notes Robinson, &quot;No other sport can bring together all these elements.&quot; She told CNN.
"The weapon, the white attire, the mask, rites and rules, and situations of combat and arbitration," notes Robinson, "No other sport can bring together all these elements." She told CNN.
17-year-old Daouda who is part of the fencing project says &quot;[Fencing] teaches you to have an open heart. When you have won you must go up to your opponent and you give your hand and shake.&quot; He adds, &quot;The competitors respect you.&quot;
17-year-old Daouda who is part of the fencing project says "[Fencing] teaches you to have an open heart. When you have won you must go up to your opponent and you give your hand and shake." He adds, "The competitors respect you."
Prison guard Fatoumata Sy assists a boy with his mask.&quot;Fencing &quot;is a discipline,&quot; says Sy. &quot;We try to transmit these rules to show that in a group, in society there is a discipline, there are laws that you have to respect.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Prison guard Fatoumata Sy assists a boy with his mask."Fencing "is a discipline," says Sy. "We try to transmit these rules to show that in a group, in society there is a discipline, there are laws that you have to respect."
Currently, fencing has only been introduced in Thiès, an ambitious plan hopes to introduce it in all juvenile prisons. Its popularity prompted a visit from Senegal&#39;s director of penitentiary administration, Daouda Diop to watch classes.
Currently, fencing has only been introduced in Thiès, an ambitious plan hopes to introduce it in all juvenile prisons. Its popularity prompted a visit from Senegal's director of penitentiary administration, Daouda Diop to watch classes.
Trainor Abdouaye Gueye prepares to begin a training session with Mansour.
Trainor Abdouaye Gueye prepares to begin a training session with Mansour.
There is a tendency to take a punitive approach to incarceration within Senegal, notes project manager Hawa Ba. it is hoped the project will offer a different approach.
There is a tendency to take a punitive approach to incarceration within Senegal, notes project manager Hawa Ba. it is hoped the project will offer a different approach.
Walls of the the prison housing over 1000 inmates in the city of Thiès, Senegal.
Walls of the the prison housing over 1000 inmates in the city of Thiès, Senegal.
Chalk boards detail the number of inhabitants, nationalities and crimes committed at the prison in Thiès, Senegal.
Chalk boards detail the number of inhabitants, nationalities and crimes committed at the prison in Thiès, Senegal.
Daouda, 17 years old dresses in preparation for a fencing match. Child beggars and street children are also part of the classes and practice alongside incarcerated youths. More than 100 jailed minors have taken part in the program.&lt;br /&gt;
Daouda, 17 years old dresses in preparation for a fencing match. Child beggars and street children are also part of the classes and practice alongside incarcerated youths. More than 100 jailed minors have taken part in the program.
Within the classes, &quot;&#39;girls have discovered their capacity to command respect,&quot; says Robinson, &quot;and boys have learned to respect them.&quot;
Within the classes, "'girls have discovered their capacity to command respect," says Robinson, "and boys have learned to respect them."
Story highlights

  • Minors in Senegal's prisons learn Olympic fencing -- outside the prison's walls
  • Teachers hope it will teach them how to follow rules and regulations

(CNN)Inside Senegal's state penitentiary, jailed minors form an orderly queue. They are being driven away from the prison in Thiès to enter a studio and fight.

Senegal is experimenting with a new form of restorative justice where these child prisoners - whose offenses range from violence to theft - are being taught to fence in twice-weekly classes that take place outside of prison walls.
    The aim? Teach the kids how to follow rules and regulations once they are released from prison.
    The program was developed by Association Pour le Sourire d'un Enfant (ASE) working with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).
    While fencing may seem aggressive, officials with these groups say it's taught the children, ages 13 to 17, how to respect each other and deal with sometimes losing matches.
    Senegal introduces Olympic fencing to jailed minors
    "There are a lot of rules in fencing," explains program manager Hawa Ba, " [but] it's a sport that is helping you regain your self esteem."
    When the concept was first proposed, many involved had reservations.
    "They were like, 'This fencing, what is it?'" laughed Ba. "Because it was really unconventional, and the first time we were doing something like it."
    Senegal's Ministry of Justice was also worried about giving weapons to minors, some convicted of stabbings, as well as the risk of prisoners escaping when traveling to sessions.
    But Nellie Robinson, who came up with idea, was resolute.
    "The weapon, the white attire, the mask, rites and rules, and situations of combat and arbitration. No other sport can bring together all these elements," said the ASE founder. "The gradual change in behavior of jailed minors in the detention space and during hearings has convinced all prison staff and magistrates of its merits."
    Currently Senegal's prison population of children stands at 1,780, according to a recent UN report. The country's excessive use of detention for minor offenses has drawn criticism.
    "It's working with the justice system to work out how we can evolve our laws and regulations to have a justice system that is more inline with human rights standards in general," said Ba.

    Prison guard fencers?

    Prison guards are taught fencing and in turn act as trainers during sessions with the children. Ba notes that this permanently changes the dynamics of the relationship from that of prison guards who are there "to punish you when you do something wrong or somebody watching you to make sure that you don't run away" to something quite different where prison guards are akin to social workers. Children learn to trust them.
    It's an important distinction in the relationship, she notes, and indicative of a wider problem in Senegal: that many of its prisoners are there for social offenses. In the co-ed classes, "most of the girls are in prison because of abortion (which is criminalized in Senegal) or infanticide because they got pregnant and they tried to get rid of the baby after they gave birth."
    Others turned out on the streets by parents unable to handle their violent behaviors undoubtedly move onto petty crime.
    "The children are not the problem," Ba told CNN. " It's something wrong with the system."
    Judges are involved in the project, which has had an impact on the way cases are handled upon review.
    "In many cases, offenses have been [commuted] to less harsh or shorter sentences," added Ba.

    Commanding respect

    Child beggars also take part in classes and practice alongside incarcerated youths. So far, more than 100 jailed children have been through the studio doors. A longer-term strategy is for the kids to become trainers themselves, which will give them paid occupations when released.
    Currently, fencing has only been introduced in Thiès, which lies about 70 kilometers from Dakar, Senegal's capital, but an ambitious plan hopes to introduce it in all juvenile prisons. A module on fencing is being introduced to all prison officer trainees by the Justice department, later this year.
    "It's gone beyond our expectations," Ba said. "Especially to have the central prison administration systems buy into it and have prison officials designated to be a part of it."
    "Within the classes themselves, girls have discovered their capacity to command respect," notes Robinson. "And boys have learned to respect them."