(CNN) More than 52 people were killed in a stampede in central Ethiopia after police fired warning shots at a holy festival Sunday, Communications Minister Getachew Reda said.

"Troublemakers" at the Oromo Irreechaa festival in Bishoftu physically attacked elders who were making their way to the stage to say their blessings for the new year, Reda said.

Police fired warning shots into the air, triggering the stampede at the festival attended by an estimated 2 million people, he said.

However, Ethiopia's opposition party disputed that account, saying that police fired live bullets into the crowd and as many as 120 people were killed.

Merera Gudina, chairman of the Oromo Federalist Congress, said the number of casualties was still unknown.

