Los Angeles police investigating fatal shooting by officer

Story highlights Protestors gathered Saturday evening near scene of shooting

Carnell Snell Jr. was fatally shot by police Saturday after a foot chase, according to news reports

(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating after an officer fatally shot a black man following a foot chase.

LAPD officers say the incident started when they tried to perform a traffic stop early Saturday afternoon on a car with paper license plates. Officers suspected the vehicle, which contained at least two occupants, was stolen. The car failed to stop and officers gave chase, according to authorities.

When the car finally came to a halt, two men fled on foot in different directions, the LAPD said in a statement. Two officers chased one of the suspects, following him to the rear of a nearby residence.

An officer whose name has not been released then fatally shot the man, less than two blocks away from where the foot pursuit started. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene of the shooting.

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said. It was not clear Sunday what happened to the other man who fled the car.