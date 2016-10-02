Los Angeles police investigating shooting of man by officer

Story highlights Carnell Snell Jr. was fatally shot by an LAPD officer Saturday

"No officers were injured," police say

(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating after an officer fatally shot a black man following a chase.

LAPD officers say the incident started when they tried to perform a traffic stop Saturday after spotting a vehicle that had paper license plates.

When the vehicle didn't stop, officers tailed the car, reporting it as a possible stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle later slowed to a stop and two black men fled on foot in opposite directions, according to the LAPD. Two officers split up to chase down each of them.

CNN Map

One officer, whose name has not been released, fatally shot one man less than two blocks away from where the foot pursuit started.