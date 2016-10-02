CNN Student News - October 3, 2016

Story highlights
October 3, 2016
Monday's show begins in Colombia, where we're explaining the significance of a potential peace agreement between that nation's government and the rebel group that has fought it for 52 years. A stop in the Caribbean follows, for a look at Hurricane Matthew. The political challenges posed by Iran, the recent "black moon," and a Character Study are other subjects explored this Monday.
