Breaking News

Atlanta Braves say farewell to Turner Field

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 10:58 PM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Brett Williams shoots a photo as he and Jim Kiss take a tour of Turner Field led by Bill Hardman, before the Braves&#39; last baseball game there against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, October 2, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning to start the 2017 season at SunTrust Park, which is under construction in Cobb County, north of Atlanta.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Brett Williams shoots a photo as he and Jim Kiss take a tour of Turner Field led by Bill Hardman, before the Braves' last baseball game there against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, October 2, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning to start the 2017 season at SunTrust Park, which is under construction in Cobb County, north of Atlanta.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Before it was Turner Field, it was Centennial Olympic Stadium, the main venue for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. At the Games&#39; opening ceremony, millions from around the world joined those in the stands to watch as Muhammad Ali, his hands shaking from Parkinson&#39;s disease, lit the Olympic cauldron. Here, the USA 4x100 relay team of Gwen Torrance, Inger Miller, Gail Devers and Christy Gains celebrate after winning the gold medal.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Before it was Turner Field, it was Centennial Olympic Stadium, the main venue for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. At the Games' opening ceremony, millions from around the world joined those in the stands to watch as Muhammad Ali, his hands shaking from Parkinson's disease, lit the Olympic cauldron. Here, the USA 4x100 relay team of Gwen Torrance, Inger Miller, Gail Devers and Christy Gains celebrate after winning the gold medal.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Phylis Smith of Great Britain at the start of the Women&#39;s 4x400m relay at the 1996 Games&#39; Centennial Olympic Stadium, which became Turner Field.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Phylis Smith of Great Britain at the start of the Women's 4x400m relay at the 1996 Games' Centennial Olympic Stadium, which became Turner Field.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron looks on as pitcher Tom Glavine puts home plate from Atlanta Fulton County Stadium on top of the plate at Turner Field before the Braves opened their new home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 4, 1997.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron looks on as pitcher Tom Glavine puts home plate from Atlanta Fulton County Stadium on top of the plate at Turner Field before the Braves opened their new home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 4, 1997.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Ted Turner, then-owner of the Braves, throws the first pitch before the first regular season game in Turner Field.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Ted Turner, then-owner of the Braves, throws the first pitch before the first regular season game in Turner Field.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
On September 30, 1997, in the first postseason game at The Ted, Greg Maddux, now in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, pitched a complete game, defeating the Houston Astros 2-1 in the National League Division Series.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
On September 30, 1997, in the first postseason game at The Ted, Greg Maddux, now in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, pitched a complete game, defeating the Houston Astros 2-1 in the National League Division Series.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
October 19, 1999: The Braves reached the World Series in dramatic fashion. In Game 6 of the NLCS against the New York Mets, Atlanta coughed up a four-run lead but eventually won 10-9 in the bottom of the 11th inning when Andruw Jones walked with the bases loaded. It was the only year a World Series was held at &quot;The Ted.&quot; The New York Yankees swept the Braves in four games.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
October 19, 1999: The Braves reached the World Series in dramatic fashion. In Game 6 of the NLCS against the New York Mets, Atlanta coughed up a four-run lead but eventually won 10-9 in the bottom of the 11th inning when Andruw Jones walked with the bases loaded. It was the only year a World Series was held at "The Ted." The New York Yankees swept the Braves in four games.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
The Braves hosted the 71st MLB All-Star Game on July 11, 2000. To the delight of the Atlanta crowd, Braves third baseman Chipper Jones homered, tying the game in the bottom of the third, but the American League went on to win 6-3. Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was named MVP.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
The Braves hosted the 71st MLB All-Star Game on July 11, 2000. To the delight of the Atlanta crowd, Braves third baseman Chipper Jones homered, tying the game in the bottom of the third, but the American League went on to win 6-3. Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was named MVP.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Though it isn&#39;t a good memory for Braves fans, those in attendance on May 18, 2004, witnessed baseball history, as 40-year-old Randy Johnson, then playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitched a perfect game, striking out 13. Arizona won 2-0. Johnson is now in the Hall of Fame.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Though it isn't a good memory for Braves fans, those in attendance on May 18, 2004, witnessed baseball history, as 40-year-old Randy Johnson, then playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitched a perfect game, striking out 13. Arizona won 2-0. Johnson is now in the Hall of Fame.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Chipper Jones is doused by Jeff Francoeur in the locker room after defeating the Colorado Rockies to win the Braves&#39; 14th consecutive division title on September 27, 2005, at Turner Field. The Braves beat the Rockies 12-3.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Chipper Jones is doused by Jeff Francoeur in the locker room after defeating the Colorado Rockies to win the Braves' 14th consecutive division title on September 27, 2005, at Turner Field. The Braves beat the Rockies 12-3.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
The Braves lost to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 in Game 4 of the NLDS on October 11, 2010, ending their season. It was Bobby Cox&#39;s last game as the Braves&#39; manager. Fans chanted, &quot;Bobby, Bobby,&quot; and the Giants -- who would go on to win the World Series that year -- paused their on-field celebration as Cox stepped out of the dugout one final time, acknowledging the crowd and waving to the fans. Cox, who won more than 2,500 games in his 29-year managerial career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
The Braves lost to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 in Game 4 of the NLDS on October 11, 2010, ending their season. It was Bobby Cox's last game as the Braves' manager. Fans chanted, "Bobby, Bobby," and the Giants -- who would go on to win the World Series that year -- paused their on-field celebration as Cox stepped out of the dugout one final time, acknowledging the crowd and waving to the fans. Cox, who won more than 2,500 games in his 29-year managerial career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Right field at Turner Field is covered in debris after a controversial infield fly rule call in the seventh inning resulted in a delay of the National League Wild Card Game between the Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 5, 2012.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Right field at Turner Field is covered in debris after a controversial infield fly rule call in the seventh inning resulted in a delay of the National League Wild Card Game between the Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 5, 2012.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Chipper Jones acknowledges the crowd before his last at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the National League Wild Card Game at Turner Field on October 5, 2012.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Chipper Jones acknowledges the crowd before his last at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the National League Wild Card Game at Turner Field on October 5, 2012.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
A fan walks inside Turner Field before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers on October 1.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
A fan walks inside Turner Field before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers on October 1.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Braves and the Detroit Tigers on October 2. Atlanta won 1-0.
Photos: Memories of Turner Field
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Braves and the Detroit Tigers on October 2. Atlanta won 1-0.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 Memories of Turner Field02 Memories of Turner Field03 Memories of Turner Field04 Memories of Turner Field RESTRICTED05 Memories of Turner Field06 Memories of Turner Field07 Memories of Turner Field08 Memories of Turner Field RESTRICTED09 Memories of Turner Field RESTRICTED10 Memories of Turner Field RESTRICTED11 Memories of Turner Field12 Memories of Turner Field RESTRICTED13 Memories of Turner Field15 Memories of Turner Field14 Memories of Turner Field

Story highlights

  • Turner Field has been home for the Atlanta Braves since 1997
  • The team is moving outside of the city to SunTrust Park, set to open in 2017

Atlanta (CNN)The first pitch was thrown by Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran to Detroit Tigers leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler at 3:13 p.m ET, with the game-time temperature at 80 degrees.

And with that, it was the start of the final goodbye to Major League Baseball in downtown Atlanta.
    On Sunday, the final day of the MLB regular season, the Braves and fans bid farewell to Turner Field, the team's home since 1997, with a 1-0 win against the Tigers.
    "There's a sentimental significance behind it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "This place holds a lot of really good memories for a lot of people, and it's great to go out like that."
    Teheran pitched one of his finest games, going seven innings and giving up three hits, one walk and no runs. He struck out 12, tying his career high. Freddie Freeman drove in Ender Inciarte on a first-inning sacrifice fly.
    Read More
    "Being the last game ever at Turner Field, it's kind of an emotional thing," Freeman said. "I've spent seven seasons here, my big league debut and everything. I'm always going to remember this place. It has a lot of special moments and memories for me. I'm just happy we won the last game."
    The stadium is named after CNN founder Ted Turner, who owned the Braves from 1976-1996.
    The Braves never won a World Series at the stadium nicknamed "The Ted." The lone title for the franchise in Atlanta was won next door at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1995. That stadium was imploded on August 2, 1997, and is now a parking lot.
    Atlanta mayor: Cost too high to keep Braves
    Atlanta mayor: Cost too high to keep Braves
    In 2013, the Braves announced they were leaving Turner Field for a new stadium to be built in Cobb County, northwest of the city. At the time, Club President John Schuerholz said that Turner Field needed "hundreds of millions of dollars of upgrades. Unfortunately, that massive investment would not do anything to improve access or the fan experience."
    Around the same time, city money was allocated for another stadium in downtown Atlanta, for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. That venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is scheduled to open next year.
    In 2014, Turner showed his displeasure with the Braves' move to the suburbs, making a point that the new ballpark isn't in Atlanta.
    "I never would have done it," he said, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
    The Braves will vacate Turner Field in December, when their contract with the stadium expires. Their new home, SunTrust Park, is scheduled to open in 2017.
    After the Braves leave, work will start on converting Turner Field into a football stadium for Georgia State University, which bought the site from the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority for $30 million, with the hopes of it being ready for the 2017 season.
    The proposal is pending review and approval from the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.
    The plan also includes a baseball complex, retail, residential and student housing.

    A packed house for the final game

    The Braves, finishing last in the National League East Division, were one of the worst teams in baseball this season, although the team did play well down the stretch, winning 12 of their final 14 games.
    Many games at The Ted were sparsely attended this year, but it was tough finding an empty seat Sunday. Turner Field was packed. The announced attendance was 51,220, the third sellout at the ballpark this season.
    In the pregame ceremony, the Braves introduced the All Turner Field Team, with the likes of Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones entering from center field to huge ovations. Glavine, Smoltz and Maddux, all in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, threw out ceremonial first pitches. Another hall-of-famer, Bobby Cox, represented the All Turner Field Team as manager.
    A huge flag was unfurled for the playing of "America the Beautiful." Military jets flew over the stadium during the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner."
    Fans cheered Teheran as he struck out the side to open the first inning, an inning in which Teheran said he was feeling a lot of emotions of the crowd and the former players in the pregame ceremony.
    "It was really special to see, the crowd looking for a win," Teheran said. "That's the way we all wanted to finish and close this book. I'm proud of myself and the job that I did."
    Up went a roar for Inciarte's lead-off base hit. After Freeman drove him in, the Tomahawk Chop was in full force.
    In the stands, former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn, longtime attendees at Braves games, were captured on the kiss cam in the fifth inning, sparking cheers.
    Before the sixth inning, Cox peeled off the number "1" at the left-field wall, where the number of games left at The Ted had been posted. He revealed a sign for SunTrust Park, with the words "Opening Day April 14, 2017." The fans cheered, though not quite as loudly as for the Carters on the kiss cam.
    In the top of the ninth with two outs, the Tomahawk Chop broke out for a final time with Braves closer Jim Johnson on the hill and Justin Upton at the plate. It continued throughout the at-bat.
    And on a 3-2 count, the final out at Turner Field was recorded: Johnson struck out Upton, cementing a win for Turner Field's final Braves game. It was 6 p.m. ET.
    Finally, at the postgame ceremony, the greatest former Brave of them all, Hank Aaron, threw out the final pitch. He held home plate in his 82-year-old hands, pushing it up into the air.
    Then he boarded a bus on the field. He and the dish were off for SunTrust Park.
    Home plate was heading to its new home.