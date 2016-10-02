Giuliani claims Trump 'a genius' for not paying taxes

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani says Trump 'did nothing wrong' by avoiding paying taxes

Trump reportedly lost $916 million in 1995, allowing him to avoid federal income taxes for 18 years

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani called Donald Trump a "genius" Sunday, in the wake of a New York Times report indicating he may have legally avoiding paying taxes for nearly two decades.

"The reality is, this is part of our tax code. The man's a genius. He knows how to operate the tax code to the benefit of the people he's serving," the former New York City mayor told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump reported a loss of $916 million on his 1995 taxes -- which, tax experts said, which would have allowed Trump to avoid paying income taxes for a period of 18 years.

The paper did not look at his federal return. It obtained one page of his New York State resident income tax return as well as the first page of New Jersey and Connecticut nonresident returns.

CNN has not independently verified the documents' authenticity, but Trump's campaign has not challenged any of the facts reported by the Times.

