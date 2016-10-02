Giuliani claims Trump 'a genius' for not paying taxes

Story highlights
- Rudy Giuliani says Trump 'did nothing wrong' by avoiding paying taxes
- Trump reportedly lost $916 million in 1995, allowing him to avoid federal income taxes for 18 years
Washington (CNN)Rudy Giuliani called Donald Trump a "genius" Sunday, in the wake of a New York Times report indicating he may have legally avoiding paying taxes for nearly two decades.
"The reality is, this is part of our tax code. The man's a genius. He knows how to operate the tax code to the benefit of the people he's serving," the former New York City mayor told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump reported a loss of $916 million on his 1995 taxes -- which, tax experts said, which would have allowed Trump to avoid paying income taxes for a period of 18 years.
The paper did not look at his federal return. It obtained one page of his New York State resident income tax return as well as the first page of New Jersey and Connecticut nonresident returns.
CNN has not independently verified the documents' authenticity, but Trump's campaign has not challenged any of the facts reported by the Times.
Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has not released his tax returns as is tradition among presidential candidates, claiming they're under IRS audit. There are no legal restrictions against releasing tax returns that are under audit.
"It shows what a genius he is. It shows he was able to preserve his enterprise and that he was able to build it," Giuliani said.
He insisted Trump isn't to blame for failing to pay federal income taxes.
"No. The law is responsible for it," Giuliani said. "If you have a set of laws, you live by those laws. And the reality is, you are ignoring completely the fiduciary obligation he has to all the people around him to run his business at the lowest possible expense."