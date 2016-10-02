Giuliani on facing accusations about infidelity: 'Well, everybody does'

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani answered a question about facing infidelity charges by saying 'everybody does'

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani answered the charge that he faces accusations of infidelity on Sunday by saying it's not just him.

"Everybody does," the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump supporter said.

Giuliani was attacking Hillary Clinton in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" the morning after Trump said -- with no evidence -- at a rally: "I don't even think she's loyal to Bill, if you want to know the truth. And really folks, really, why should she be?"

Not mentioned by Trump: He's had three divorces and faced accusations of infidelity himself. So has the thrice-married Giuliani.

Todd asked Giuliani if he's the right person to criticize Clinton's marriage.

