Giuliani: False claims about Clinton's marriage are 'fair game'

Story highlights Trump made the comments during a rally Saturday

There is no evidence to suggest they are accurate

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump's unfounded claim that Hillary Clinton is cheating on Bill Clinton was "fair game" after the Democratic nominee's attacks on Trump.

"After she called him a racist and misogynist, a xenophobic, I don't know, schizophrenic, and I don't know what else she called him at the end of that debate, I think it's fair game," the former New York City mayor and Trump supporter told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

Without evidence, Trump said at a rally Saturday: "I don't even think she's loyal to Bill, if you want to know the truth. And really folks, really, why should she be?"

In the contentious interview, Giuliani often tried to shift to attacks on Clinton, while Tapper pushed him to directly address Trump's unfounded claims made Saturday.

"The reason you can't defend this line of attack is because it's indefensible," Tapper said.

Read More