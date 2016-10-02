Nigel Farage offers debate tips to Trump

Story highlights The former UKIP leader likened the Brexit campaign to Trump's

Farage's debate advice: "Don't let her get under your skin"

(CNN) One hundred days after his "Brexit" victory, Nigel Farage says he's ready to help Donald Trump win his campaign. And he has some advice for him on how to approach the next debate.

"What you've got to do, Donald, is talk to people sitting at home in their living rooms. Don't get involved in a cat fight with Hillary," Farage told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"Whatever abuse she throws at you, ignore her. Don't defend yourself. There's no point. There isn't time," he added.

The former UKIP leader also told Zakaria that his No. 1 piece of advice for the Republican presidential candidate was "don't let her get under your skin."

Farage compared Trump's presidential campaign and his own anti-elitist, populist appeal that fueled to the successful Brexit movement.

