LeBron James endorses Hillary Clinton

(CNN) Lebron James, the three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA most valuable player, endorsed Hillary Clinton on Sunday.

James, in an op-ed posted by Business Insider , wrote that he backs Clinton because "she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama.

"I believe in what President Obama has done for our country and support her commitment to continuing that legacy," James writes.

Clinton will campaign in Ohio on Monday, including in Akron, James' hometown. James will not attend the event, according to an aide.

"There's still a lot of work to be done in Akron, Northeast Ohio, and all across our great country," James writes . "We need a president who understands our community and will build on the legacy of President Obama. So let's register to vote, show up to the polls and vote for Hillary Clinton."

Read More