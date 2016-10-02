LeBron James endorses Hillary Clinton

(CNN)Lebron James, the three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA most valuable player, endorsed Hillary Clinton on Sunday.
James, in an op-ed posted by Business Insider, wrote that he backs Clinton because "she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama.
"I believe in what President Obama has done for our country and support her commitment to continuing that legacy," James writes.
Clinton will campaign in Ohio on Monday, including in Akron, James' hometown. James will not attend the event, according to an aide.
"There's still a lot of work to be done in Akron, Northeast Ohio, and all across our great country," James writes. "We need a president who understands our community and will build on the legacy of President Obama. So let's register to vote, show up to the polls and vote for Hillary Clinton."
James, the most well-known basketball player in the United States, currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and it is likely that his endorsement is more coveted than most Ohio papers.
"Hillary has always been a champion for children and their futures," James writes. "For over 40 years, she's been working to improve public schools, expand access to health care, support children's hospitals, and so much more."
The basketball star also heralded Clinton for touting affordable college and addressing violence "of every kind, the African-American community is experiencing in our streets and seeing on our TVs."