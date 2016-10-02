GOP Kentucky state legislative candidate posts racist Obama images

Story highlights A Kentucky GOP state House candidate posted racist images of the Obamas on Facebook

Dan Johnson, a local bishop, insisted he is not racist

Washington (CNN) A Republican candidate for Kentucky's state legislature posted racist images of President Barack Obama and his family -- and defended those images by saying "Facebook's entertaining."

Dan Johnson, the bishop of Heart of Fire Church in Louisville, posted an edited image of the President and first lady Michelle Obama with ape-like features. He also labeled a photo of a chimpanzee a baby picture of Obama.

"It wasn't meant to be racist. I can tell you that. My history's good there. I can see how people would be offended in that. I wasn't trying to offend anybody, but, I think Facebook's entertaining," Johnson told WDRB , the Louisville TV station that found the images and confronted him with them.

Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment. However, Johnson would not admit to WDRB that the photos crossed a line.

"I looked this up. There has been no president that hasn't had that scrutiny. Not one," he said. "I think it would be racist not to do the same for President Obama as we've done for every other president."

Read More