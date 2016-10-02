Trump's DC hotel vandalized with 'Black Lives Matter' graffiti

Story highlights Donald Trump's DC hotel was tagged Saturday with "Black Lives Matter" graffiti

Trump is in the heat of a racially-charged presidential campaign

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's new Washington hotel was vandalized Saturday with spray-painted messages of "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace" on its front entrance.

The vandalism comes in the heat of a racially charged presidential contest. Hillary Clinton, who has met with Black Lives Matter protesters, said in their presidential debate last week that Trump "has a long record of engaging in racist behavior."

She also famously declared that half of Trump's supporters are part of a "basket of deplorables" -- including racists.

Trump, meanwhile, has inflamed racial tensions by retweeting false crime statistics about African-Americans, comparing largely black inner cities to Afghanistan and claiming that African-Americans face their worst conditions "ever, ever, ever."

He also rose to political prominence by pushing birtherism -- the bogus and racially-fueled theory that President Barack Obama was born outside the United States.

