Sanders brushes off leaked Clinton criticism

Story highlights Sanders dismissed audio if Clinton criticizing his 'false promises'

Sanders said the two agree that too many young people have lacked economic opportunity

Washington (CNN) Bernie Sanders says audio from a closed-door Hillary Clinton fundraiser shows the two largely agree -- even though Clinton dismissed some of Sanders' policy positions as "false promises."

"If you listen to the whole discussion that she had, a very important point that she made is that a lot of young people who went into debt, worked very hard to get a good education, can't find a job commensurate to the education that they received," Sanders told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

Tapper was pressing Sanders about audio clips obtained from a hack into a Democratic staffer's emails posted late Friday by the conservative Washington Free Beacon.

Speaking to a gathering of campaign supporters in February, Clinton said some of Sanders' followers "are new to politics completely. They're children of the Great Recession. And they are living in their parents' basement."

She continued: "If you're feeling like you're consigned to, you know, being a barista, or you know, some other job that doesn't pay a lot, and doesn't have some other ladder of opportunity attached to it, then the idea that maybe, just maybe, you could be part of a political revolution is pretty appealing. I think we all should be really understanding of that."

Read More