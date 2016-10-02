George W. Bush's daughter attends Clinton fundraiser in Paris

White Plains, New York (CNN) Barbara Bush, a daughter of former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, attended a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Paris Saturday night, according a source familiar with the event.

A spokesman for the former president did not respond to request for comment. Clinton aides also did not immediately respond to requests.

Barbara Bush is the latest member of Republican family to tip their hand toward Clinton over Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Last month, former President George H.W. Bush told a group of people that he will vote for Clinton in November, according to sources close to the 41st president. The decision was seen as an extraordinary rebuke of his own party's nominee.

The former president made the announcement during a receiving line for board members of the bipartisan Points of Light Foundation.

President George W. Bush has yet to endorse Trump. And ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has said he won't vote for his former GOP primary rival or Clinton.

Former first lady Laura Bush, Barbara Bush's mother, hinted earlier this year that she may be open to voting for Clinton over Trump.

"I want our next president -- whoever he or she might be -- to be somebody who is interested in women in Afghanistan and who will continue US policies ... that we continue to do what we're committed to do as a country," Laura Bush said at an event on foreign policy and women leaders.