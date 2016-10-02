George W. Bush's daughter attends Clinton fundraiser in Paris

Story highlights Barbara Bush, a daughter of former President George W. Bush, appeared at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser

She's the latest in her famous family to tip her hand toward the Democratic nominee

White Plains, New York (CNN) Barbara Bush, a daughter of former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, attended a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Paris Saturday night, according a source familiar with the event.

Bush posed for a picture with Huma Abedin, the longtime Clinton aide who was hosting the fundraiser with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The photo was then posted by multiple event attendees, including Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of the online fashion website Moda Operandi, who included the hashtag "#imwithher."

Hillblazing at home in paris #imwithher A photo posted by Lauren Santo Domingo (@thelsd) on Oct 1, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

A spokesman for the former president did not respond to request for comment. Clinton aides also did not immediately respond to requests.

Barbara Bush is the latest member of Republican family to tip their hand toward Clinton over Republican nominee Donald Trump.

