(CNN) We call the stars of reality TV shows "characters," yet that's not quite what they are. They are, at the most basic level, people who become famous for playing the role of, well, themselves. But it's a heightened version of themselves, and one that is often shaped by the not-so-light-touch of reality TV producers.

Audiences love a villain -- especially in their reality TV shows. With a villain, you can take your outrage, your hate and your disbelief to a personal level and harmlessly rage at the actual human walking around on screen.

In other words, it's easier to feel personally offended by Gordon Ramsey than by Anthony Soprano. And in this year's presidential race, the ultimate reality TV villain, for many audience members, is turning out to be Donald Trump.

Last week night, we watched two opponents face off in the most important reality show ever created. Both of these people have become characters we can cheer on or sneer on.

And let's just admit that Clinton did not rake in the Super Bowl-sized viewership on her own steam. Trump is Clinton's perfect character foil. She needs him standing beside her, in high-def, split-screen brilliance, so that we can love to hate the villain propped up before us.

