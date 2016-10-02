Breaking News

Will Kaine-Pence debate live up to Clinton-Trump faceoff?

By Julian Zelizer

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Adams was the nation&#39;s first vice president, serving under George Washington for two terms. A revolutionary hero, he once said &quot;the vice presidency is the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.&quot; Washington rarely consulted Adams, but as president of the Senate, Adams cast a historic 31 tie-breaking votes. He was elected President in 1796.
Primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson became the second vice president in 1796 after he lost the Electoral College vote to John Adams by the slimmest of margins (71-68). During Adams&#39; Federalist administration, Jefferson and James Madison tried to rally opposition, especially to the Alien and Sedition Acts. Jefferson was elected President in 1800, when this portrait was made by Rembrandt Peale, and he later founded the University of Virginia.
With Aaron Burr, there&#39;s BLMM and ALMM (before and after Lin-Manuel Miranda). Miranda&#39;s musical &quot;Hamilton&quot; made famous Burr&#39;s infamous act -- killing former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel. But Burr brought to the vice presidency a long career as a revolutionary and lawyer, and deep influence in the state of New York. After killing Hamilton (and his own career), Burr traveled in the American West and Europe, eventually returning to the United States to live under his mother&#39;s maiden name of Edwards.
Clinton, the first governor of New York, served as vice president to both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. He was famous even before he shared a name with the more &lt;a href=&quot;http://api.ning.com/files/Ibueig77C7oU4sWEPqQzHuV7sg-MKVJtb9synD8tzkKE-WZTnDujCiBTFEpaEyHNJc20i3sLUbz0CqabZsjAS9PNanU2n5aV/GeorgeClinton1.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;well-known funk musician.&lt;/a&gt; In 1812, he became the first vice president to die in office (heart attack).
Gerry replaced George Clinton as James Madison&#39;s vice president in 1813, and, like Clinton, he died before he could complete his term. A signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation, he is best known for the word &quot;gerrymandering,&quot; the process by which electoral districts are drawn to aid the party in power. During his second term as Massachusetts governor, the legislature approved new state Senate districts -- hence the name.
As governor of New York during the War of 1812, Tompkins reorganized the state militia. In 1814, he declined an appointment as secretary of state before becoming James Monroe&#39;s running mate in 1816 and 1820. While still in office in 1820, he unsuccessfully challenged DeWitt Clinton in the New York gubernatorial race. He died three months after leaving the vice presidency.
Best known today as a Southern statesman, political theorist and proponent of slavery, Calhoun served as vice president under John Quincy Adams and stayed in the job for Andrew Jackson. He&#39;d previously been secretary of war and was later secretary of state under John Tyler and James K. Polk. He was also, along with Henry Clay and Daniel Webster, known as one of the &quot;Great Triumvirate&quot; statesmen.
Van Buren, a native of New York and the first vice president born in the United States, served as both vice president and secretary of state to Andrew Jackson before becoming President himself in 1837.
Johnson served under William Henry Harrison and was rumored to have killed Shawnee chief Tecumseh during the War of 1812. He was publicly and privately vilified for his interracial romance with Julia Chinn, a slave Johnson treated as his wife. As vice president to Martin Van Buren, Johnson was such a liability that when Van Buren ran for re-election in 1840 -- unsuccessfully -- he did so with no running mate.
The sidekick in the slogan &quot;Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,&quot; Tyler was vice president for just a matter of weeks before the death of President William Henry Harrison. Critics of his subsequent presidency called him &quot;His Accidency.&quot;
In addition to being James K. Polk&#39;s vice president, Dallas was mayor of Philadelphia and governor of Pennsylvania. A longtime rival of James Buchanan, Dallas was a savvy operator in the Senate as vice president. And when he couldn&#39;t position himself as a presidential contender in 1852, he served as Franklin Pierce&#39;s minister to the Court of St. James.
The Whigs nominated a pro-slavery Virginian, Zachary Taylor, for President in 1848. But adding anti-slavery moderate Fillmore to the ticket mollified the wing of the party opposed to the slave trade. Following Taylor&#39;s death, Fillmore served as President during the &quot;Crisis of 1850.&quot; His support for the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 resulted in his losing the 1852 Whig nomination to Winfield Scott. Fillmore was also the founder and first chancellor of the University of Buffalo.
King was the only vice president from the state of Alabama, and he held the office for only three weeks before he died. He had served in Congress and as a minister to France, and in 1853 he was was president pro tempore of the Senate. As such, he became vice president after vice president Millard Fillmore succeeded Zachary Taylor.
Breckenridge served in both houses of Congress and was elected vice president under James Buchanan. At 36 years old, he was the youngest ever to serve in that role. He returned to the Senate after Buchanan&#39;s single term, but he was expelled after joining the Confederacy (for which he served as secretary of war). He is the only vice president ever to be indicted for treason.
The first vice president of the Republican Party, Hamlin served as Abraham Lincoln&#39;s vice president during the Civil War. They did not meet until after the election. He had also been a senator and governor of Maine. When Lincoln ran for re-election, he was already focused on the need for Southern Reconstruction, so he selected Tennessean Andrew Johnson as a running mate instead of Hamlin.
Johnson was a War Democrat chosen by Republican Abraham Lincoln as part of his National Union ticket in 1864. After Lincoln&#39;s assassination in 1865, Johnson became President. He served until 1869, surviving an impeachment conviction by a single vote in the Senate.
Colfax, along with John Nance Garner, is one of two Americans to serve as both Speaker of the House and vice president. As speaker, Colfax voted for passage of the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery, in 1865. When he and Ulysses S. Grant were elected in 1868, they were the youngest ticket elected in the 19th century. Henry Wilson beat out Colfax for the vice-presidential nomination for Grant&#39;s second term.
Massachusetts native Wilson was anti-slavery and a Radical Republican after the Civil War -- he introduced the bill that would abolish slavery in the nation&#39;s capital in 1861. Grant&#39;s second vice president, Wilson suffered from ill health and died of a stroke before completing his term.
A New York lawyer and proponent of racial equality, Wheeler was elected to Congress five times. He was known for his honesty, returning a pay raise in 1873 that Congress voted for itself. The Republican convention nominated him as Rutherford B. Hayes&#39; running mate in 1876 to balance the ticket. Hayes reportedly wrote to his wife: &quot;I am ashamed to say: Who is Wheeler?&quot; They later became friends.
Arthur practiced law in New York City, and in 1871 President Grant named him Collector of the Port of New York, a post from which he doled out patronage jobs for the Republican party machine. He was nominated for vice president to balance the ticket topped by James A. Garfield, who died 200 days into his term after an assassination attempt. Arthur took the oath of office the next day.
An Indianan, Hendricks served in the House of Representatives and the Senate, where he voted against the 13th, 14th and 15th Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution. Later, on his third try, he was elected governor of Indiana. He ran twice for vice president, and after winning in 1885 he served nearly eight months before dying in his sleep.
First elected as a congressman from New York in 1879, Morton declined James A. Garfield&#39;s offer of the vice presidency, serving instead as minister to France. When construction of the Statue of Liberty began in 1881, he drove the first rivet into the big toe of the statue&#39;s left foot. Elected as vice president to Benjamin Harrison, Morton was criticized for failing to help break a Democratic filibuster of a bill that would force the South to recognize black men&#39;s voting rights.
Democrat Stevenson served in Congress and then as the first assistant postmaster general under President Grover Cleveland -- a job that allowed him to fire thousands of Republican postmasters across the country and replace them with Democrats. He joined Cleveland on the ticket in 1892, and as vice president he opposed the Lodge Bill, which aimed to enfranchise southern blacks. His son served as Illinois secretary of state. His grandson and namesake was Illinois governor and ran twice for president in the 1950s. His great-grandson, Adlai Ewing Stevenson III, was a U.S. senator.
A well-educated schoolteacher ushered into politics by his father-in-law (the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey), Hobart rose swiftly to win a state Senate seat. On the strength of his success in corporate leadership, he was tapped to run on a ticket with William McKinley, whom he&#39;d never met. Hobart&#39;s tenure was marked by an expansion of vice-presidential power. He died of heart problems before his term was out.
&quot;I would a great deal rather be anything, say professor of history, than vice president,&quot; Roosevelt said. The former New York governor, seen at right with President William McKinley, ended up serving just six months as vice president, assuming the presidency after McKinley was assassinated. Roosevelt was the youngest President in America&#39;s history. He would become known as a trust buster and conservationist, setting aside more than 200 million acres across the country as public lands for national forests and wildlife refuges.
Fairbanks grew up in a log cabin, worked briefly as a reporter, but prospered as a lawyer representing railroad interests. A friend of President William McKinley, Fairbanks was elected to the U.S. Senate. He was picked to be Theodore Roosevelt&#39;s running mate, but Roosevelt gave him a minimal role and stood in the way of his presidential ambitions. The Nation magazine wrote of Fairbanks, &quot;No public speaker can more quickly drive an audience to despair.&quot; Fairbanks, Alaska, was named for him after he served on a Senate commission on Alaska affairs.
Sherman had been an influential member of the House, earning the nickname &quot;Sunny Jim&quot; for his friendly demeanor. But Sherman refused when President William Howard Taft asked him to be a conduit to the powerful Speaker Joseph Cannon: &quot;You will have to act on your own account. I am to be vice president and acting as a messenger boy is not part of the duties.&quot; Sherman served most of his term but fell ill with Bright&#39;s disease and died just before the election in 1912.
Marshall was vice president for two terms under President Woodrow Wilson. Previously governor of Indiana, Marshall assumed office a little more than a year before the outbreak of World War I.
Coolidge reportedly learned of President Warren Harding&#39;s death in the middle of the night; was sworn in by his father, a justice of the peace; and went back to bed. His road to the vice presidency started in Massachusetts, where he was a legislator and then governor, drawing the approval of Republicans after he broke a Boston police strike.
A lawyer and financial whiz, Dawes was put in charge of supply procurement for American troops in Europe during World War I. When called to testify in 1921 before a congressional investigation on war expenditures, he &lt;a href=&quot;http://millercenter.org/president/essays/dawes-1923-vicepresident&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;railed so colorfully &lt;/a&gt;that his testimony became a Government Printing Office best-seller. Dawes won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1925 for orchestrating a fix to Germany&#39;s failing economy. His tenure with President Calvin Coolidge was frosty.
The first vice president of Native American heritage, Curtis served in the House and Senate, where he was Republican whip, instrumental in helping to prevent Woodrow Wilson from entering the United States into the League of Nations. He lost his bid for the presidential nomination to Herbert Hoover, who tapped him as his running mate.
Garner, known as &quot;Cactus Jack,&quot; was Speaker of the House before becoming Franklin D. Roosevelt&#39;s vice president in 1933. He&#39;s best known for saying, &quot;The vice presidency isn&#39;t worth a bucket of warm piss.&quot; He also called the office &quot;the worst damn fool mistake I ever made.&quot; When Garner turned 95 on November 22, 1963, he got a call with birthday wishes from President John F. Kennedy -- a few hours before Kennedy&#39;s assassination in Dallas.
Wallace was Franklin D. Roosevelt&#39;s vice president between his stints as agriculture secretary in the 1930s and commerce secretary at the end of World War II. He was a vocal proponent of New Deal liberalism and famously spoke out for civil rights during the Detroit race riot of 1943. In 1944, Wallace became the first sitting vice president to visit the Soviet Union. In part because of his progressive tendencies, Roosevelt transitioned Wallace to be commerce secretary and ran for re-election in 1944 with Harry Truman as his running mate. Wallace later became the editor of The New Republic, in whose pages he opposed Truman&#39;s foreign policy as President. In 1948, Wallace ran unsuccessfully for President as the Progressive Party candidate.
Truman, by some accounts, beat out Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas for the vice-president spot in what Roosevelt and his advisers knew would likely be FDR&#39;s final term. Truman was vice president for 82 days. He and Roosevelt met alone only twice before the latter&#39;s death in April 1945.
The story goes that Barkley&#39;s grandson came up with the word &quot;veep&quot; -- supposedly he suggested this alternative to the more cumbersome vice president. Formerly a U.S. senator from Kentucky, Barkley was a popular orator and known storyteller who also managed to woo and marry a widow half his age during his tenure as second in command to Harry S. Truman.
The man whose name would become synonymous with presidential scandal seemed an ideal running mate for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952. He was an up-and-coming anti-communist senator and former congressman from California, but corruption allegations threatened his position on the GOP ticket until he defended himself in his famous &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/primary-resources/eisenhower-checkers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Checkers&quot; speech&lt;/a&gt; on TV. Denying he had taken money from supporters for his personal use, Nixon insisted the only gift he had received was a cocker spaniel named Checkers, and he refused to give the dog back because his daughters loved the animal. The public responded to the speech, and Eisenhower kept Nixon as his running mate.
Dubbed &quot;Master of the Senate&quot; by his biographer Robert Caro, Johnson served as whip, minority leader and majority leader. The Texan was John F. Kennedy&#39;s vice president when Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in November 1963. As President, Johnson was best known as the architect of &quot;Great Society&quot; programs to expand the government safety net and promote racial equality, but his presidency became mired in the nation&#39;s growing involvement in the Vietnam War. Johnson&#39;s vice presidency was notable for tensions with the Kennedys and his efforts to maximize his influence.
A strong progressive, Humphrey was elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota in 1948 and was the Democratic majority whip in the early 1960s before joining Lyndon Johnson&#39;s 1964 presidential ticket. The lead author of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Humphrey ran unsuccessfully for President in 1968 against Richard Nixon.
Richard Nixon&#39;s first vice president joined him on the ticket in both 1968 and 1972 and was described as his &quot;hatchet man&quot; on the Vietnam War. Agnew was the first Greek-American to be governor of Maryland and U.S. vice president. During his second term, he became only the second vice president to resign his office after facing criminal charges of extortion, tax fraud, bribery and conspiracy.
Ford was a college football star, longtime congressman, husband of a feminist activist, and the first sitting president to be lampooned on &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; (by Chevy Chase). He is best known for assuming the presidency and pardoning Richard Nixon following Nixon&#39;s resignation in 1974 over the Watergate scandal. Ford&#39;s vice presidency was also birthed by scandal: His predecessor, Spiro Agnew, resigned in the face of charges of tax evasion and money laundering.
Born into a family made famous and rich by Standard Oil, Rockefeller ran family businesses and was a philanthropist before pursuing public service in positions under the Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower administrations. As New York governor, he focused on issues of education, housing, transportation and &lt;a href=&quot;http://content.time.com/time/nation/article/0,8599,1888864,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crime, including drug laws.&lt;/a&gt; He ran for President in 1964 and 1968, and after Gerald Ford was elevated to the presidency by Richard Nixon&#39;s resignation, he was named vice president. Two years later, he was dropped from the re-election ticket in favor of Bob Dole.
Mondale was a U.S. senator from Minnesota when he joined Jimmy Carter&#39;s ticket in 1976. After a turbulent four years with a struggling economy and global turmoil, Carter and Mondale lost their re-election bid to Republicans Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Mondale ran unsuccessfully for President in 1984, nominating Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate -- the first woman to be a vice-presidential candidate for a major party. They campaigned for a nuclear freeze, the Equal Rights Amendment, an increase in taxes and a reduction in the national debt.
Bush was Ronald Reagan&#39;s vice president after serving as CIA director, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and congressman from Texas.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;He became the first vice president to serve as acting President in 1985 while Reagan had colon surgery.
Quayle, a former congressman and senator from Indiana, was a relative unknown when George H.W. Bush picked him as his vice president in 1988 (leading to Democrat Lloyd Bentsen&#39;s famous quip about Quayle&#39;s lack of experience -- &quot;Senator, you&#39;re no Jack Kennedy&quot;). He gained notoriety soon enough for criticizing the portrayal of family on the popular TV show &quot;Murphy Brown.&quot; (Its protagonist, played by Candice Bergen, was a single mother.)
The most recent vice president from the South, Tennessean Al Gore grew up in Washington when his father, Al Gore Sr., was in the Senate. Following military service in Vietnam and a stint in journalism, Gore followed in his father&#39;s footsteps to Congress, serving in both the House and the Senate before becoming Bill Clinton&#39;s running mate in 1992. Known for losing one of the most contentious presidential elections in modern history in 2000, Gore is now a prominent environmental activist.
A jack-of-all-trades in government service, Cheney served as House minority whip, secretary of defense and White House chief of staff before becoming George W. Bush&#39;s vice president.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;His advocacy for the Iraq War is well-known, as is the ill-fated hunting accident in which he shot and wounded a friend. Less well-known? His dog was once banned from Camp David after scrapping with the presidential pet, Barney.
A presidential candidate himself in 1988 and 2008, Biden is best known as the longest-serving senator from his home state of Delaware and for continuing to serve after losing most of his family in a tragic auto accident. He was chairman of both the Foreign Relations and Judiciary committees, where he opposed the 1991 Gulf War, championed the Violence Against Women Act and chaired the contentious confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominees Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas. As vice president, he is known as a passionate policy contrarian and maker of public gaffes.
Story highlights

  • Julian Zelizer : Veep candidates need to show at debate that they could handle the job of president
  • History offers many examples of debates at which candidates stumbled, says Zelizer

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow. He is the author of "Jimmy Carter" and "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)Ordinarily vice presidential debates don't command much attention. Since they became regular features in 1976, when Senator Bob Dole squared off against Senator Walter Mondale, the veep candidates are the second-string players in the Super Bowl.

When the debate takes place Tuesday, the challenge to grab viewers' interest will be greater than ever before. Everyone is focused on the main event, where two high-voltage candidates have only just had the first of their three debates. And both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump intentionally selected running mates -- Tim Kaine and Mike Pence -- who would not distract too much attention from their candidacies.
    These are both safe and even "boring" veep picks, meant to give voters confidence in the ticket rather than to excite and inspire.
    Thus far neither man has played a major role in the campaign. Both have been overshadowed by the overwhelming presence of Clinton and Trump. Yet each still has a significant part in the campaign strategies. Notably, Tuesday night will be first major moment when both campaigns have a chance to respond to the recent revelations about Trump's tax returns.
    Pence has been central to Trump's efforts to win over congressional Republicans and reassure voters that he will stick to conservative principles and be able to handle the job. In addition, Trump is hoping that a good performance by Pence could reverse the bad press coverage he has been receiving, similar to when Joe Biden outperformed Paul Ryan in 2012 after Barack Obama's stumble at the first debate against Romney. For Clinton, Kaine has been important to her appeal in battleground states and to her claim that she, more than anyone else, has the ability to create a broad, governing coalition.
    Read More
    It is too bad that we don't pay more attention to the vice presidential debates, or the vice presidential candidates, since they have vastly increased their influence since the 1960s. We still treat them as irrelevant figures whose main function is to attend ceremonies and show up when presidents are too busy to go. This simply doesn't reflect the vice president in the age of George H.W. Bush, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, and Joe Biden.
    Tim Kaine selected as Hillary Clinton&#39;s running mate
    Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives with Sen. Tim Kaine at a rally in Miami on Saturday, July 23. Clinton has selected Kaine as her running mate. Kaine has represented Virginia in the Senate since January 2013. He was governor from 2006 to 2010.
    Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives with Sen. Tim Kaine at a rally in Miami on Saturday, July 23. Clinton has selected Kaine as her running mate. Kaine has represented Virginia in the Senate since January 2013. He was governor from 2006 to 2010.
    Kaine greets people at a Herndon, Virginia, homecoming parade on October 6, 2001. He was mayor of Richmond at the time and running for lieutenant governor.
    Kaine greets people at a Herndon, Virginia, homecoming parade on October 6, 2001. He was mayor of Richmond at the time and running for lieutenant governor.
    While running for governor, Kaine was supported by then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama. Here, the two attend a fundraiser in Arlington, Virginia, in 2005.
    While running for governor, Kaine was supported by then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama. Here, the two attend a fundraiser in Arlington, Virginia, in 2005.
    Kaine attends a campaign rally in Richmond in 2005.
    Kaine attends a campaign rally in Richmond in 2005.
    Gov. Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, acknowledge the crowd after his inauguration in 2006.
    Gov. Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, acknowledge the crowd after his inauguration in 2006.
    Kaine talks on Capitol Hill with Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2006.
    Kaine talks on Capitol Hill with Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2006.
    Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech salute as Kaine and Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II enter the Virginia State Capitol in 2007.
    Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech salute as Kaine and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II enter the Virginia State Capitol in 2007.
    Obama and Kaine applaud as U.S. Sen. Jim Webb speaks at a rally in Bristow, Virginia, in 2008.
    Obama and Kaine applaud as U.S. Sen. Jim Webb speaks at a rally in Bristow, Virginia, in 2008.
    Kaine and U.S. President George W. Bush attend a naturalization ceremony in Charlottesville, Virginia, on July 4, 2008.
    Kaine and U.S. President George W. Bush attend a naturalization ceremony in Charlottesville, Virginia, on July 4, 2008.
    In 2008, Kaine gives a guided tour of the grounds at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia.
    In 2008, Kaine gives a guided tour of the grounds at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia.
    Kaine, as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks at the University of Pennsylvania in 2010. Kaine served as the committee&#39;s chairman from January 2009 to April 2011.
    Kaine, as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks at the University of Pennsylvania in 2010. Kaine served as the committee's chairman from January 2009 to April 2011.
    Kaine takes the stage with his wife and daughter Annella after winning his Senate race in 2012. Kaine has three children.
    Kaine takes the stage with his wife and daughter Annella after winning his Senate race in 2012. Kaine has three children.
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, administers the Oath of Office to Kaine during a mock swearing-in ceremony in 2013.
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, administers the Oath of Office to Kaine during a mock swearing-in ceremony in 2013.
    Kaine attends a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2015.
    Kaine attends a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2015.
    Kaine shows the photo of a 3-year-old drowned Syrian boy during a Capitol Hill news conference in 2015. Politicians and religious leaders had come together to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis.
    Kaine shows the photo of a 3-year-old drowned Syrian boy during a Capitol Hill news conference in 2015. Politicians and religious leaders had come together to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis.
    Kaine gives a thumbs-up at the National Prayer Breakfast in February.
    Kaine gives a thumbs-up at the National Prayer Breakfast in February.
    Kaine meets in April with Judge Merrick Garland, Obama&#39;s choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.
    Kaine meets in April with Judge Merrick Garland, Obama's choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.
    U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, questions witnesses during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on May 26.
    U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, questions witnesses during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on May 26.
    Kaine, along with World War II veterans and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, attend a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 9.
    Kaine, along with World War II veterans and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, attend a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 9.
    Kaine waves with Hillary Clinton during a campaign event in Annandale, Virginia, on July 14.
    Kaine waves with Hillary Clinton during a campaign event in Annandale, Virginia, on July 14.
    At the heart of the vice presidential debates is the need to avoid making any big mistakes. The goal is to get through these events without causing any trouble for the campaign rather than doing something with any expectation of fundamentally changing the dynamics of the race.
    Still, we have seen several kinds of repeated mistakes that have caused trouble for campaigns.

    Showing inexperience and incompetence

    For every vice presidential candidate, it is essential to make voters comfortable with knowing that if needed they could handle the job of president. With the questions surrounding whether Donald Trump is actually qualified for the president, this is more pertinent for Mike Pence than ever before.
    Often, candidates have been tripped up while trying to make this case during a debate. Vice President Dick Cheney eviscerated Senator John Edwards in 2004, mocking his work on the Hill and overwhelming him with his command of policy detail.
    Pence: Kaine&#39;s KKK comments &#39;sound desperate&#39;
    With one line, "I knew John F. Kennedy, and you are no John F. Kennedy," Texas Senator Lloyd Bensten delivered a devastating blow to Indiana Senator Dan Quayle in 1988 that undercut his promise to be an exciting new voice in the GOP and instead painted him as a political novice who was not clearly up for the job.
    "I think he probably was over-programmed," Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson complained afterward about Quayle. "I think he had five answers, and he used them over and over no matter what the question."
    In 2012, Vice President Biden literally overwhelmed Congressman Paul Ryan, cutting into each claim that he made and dismissing many of his basic arguments. Ryan, who was supposed to be the big ideas man of the GOP, looked much smaller and less intimidating by the end of the night.
    Ross Perot had really shaken the electoral playing field in 1992 with his independent candidacy. Perot boasted about his record in business and railed against the political system. Using television shows like CNN's "Larry King Live" as his platform, he gathered significant support as a third-party candidate.
    Mike Pence&#39;s career in politics
    Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks about his state&#39;s controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act during a press conference on March 31 at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis.
    Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks about his state's controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act during a press conference on March 31 at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis.
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Pence depart the White House after President Obama addressed members of the National Governors Association on February 23 in Washington.
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Pence depart the White House after President Obama addressed members of the National Governors Association on February 23 in Washington.
    Pence gestures to the crowd before the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on January 18 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Colts lost to the Patriots, 45-7.
    Pence gestures to the crowd before the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on January 18 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Colts lost to the Patriots, 45-7.
    Pence, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on December 29, 2014, in Jerusalem.
    Pence, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on December 29, 2014, in Jerusalem.
    Pence and President Obama chat at Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana on Obama&#39;s arrival on October 3, 2014, to discuss investments in American manufacturing.
    Pence and President Obama chat at Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana on Obama's arrival on October 3, 2014, to discuss investments in American manufacturing.
    Pence, from left, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attend a news briefing during the Republican Governors Association&#39;s quarterly meeting on May 21, 2014, in New York.
    Pence, from left, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attend a news briefing during the Republican Governors Association's quarterly meeting on May 21, 2014, in New York.
    Pence speaks during the National Rifle Association&#39;s annual meeting Leadership Forum on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
    Pence speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting Leadership Forum on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
    Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, left, talks with Pence, then a congressman, as they head to a Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2011.
    Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, left, talks with Pence, then a congressman, as they head to a Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2011.
    Pence speaks during a rally on Capitol Hill on April 6, 2011, held by Americans for Prosperity in support of spending cuts.
    Pence speaks during a rally on Capitol Hill on April 6, 2011, held by Americans for Prosperity in support of spending cuts.
    In front of the Tart Lumber store in Sterling, Virginia, Pence talks on his cell phone before House Republicans unveiled their proposed governing agenda for the 111th Congress on September 23, 2010.
    In front of the Tart Lumber store in Sterling, Virginia, Pence talks on his cell phone before House Republicans unveiled their proposed governing agenda for the 111th Congress on September 23, 2010.
    Pence introduces the Republican Party&#39;s new &quot;America Speaking Out&quot; campaign, which aims to engage Americans and give them a voice in creating a new agenda for Congress, at the Newseum in Washington on May 25, 2010.
    Pence introduces the Republican Party's new "America Speaking Out" campaign, which aims to engage Americans and give them a voice in creating a new agenda for Congress, at the Newseum in Washington on May 25, 2010.
    Pence delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference annual meeting on February 19, 2010, in Washington.
    Pence delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference annual meeting on February 19, 2010, in Washington.
    Pence speaks against health care reform at a news conference at the Capitol on November 5, 2009.
    Pence speaks against health care reform at a news conference at the Capitol on November 5, 2009.
    Pence speaks during a press conference in war-torn Baghdad, Iraq, on April 1, 2007.
    Pence speaks during a press conference in war-torn Baghdad, Iraq, on April 1, 2007.
    Rep. Charles Boustany of Louisiana, from left, Pence, and then-Rep. Dave Weldon of Florida hold a press conference urging President George W. Bush to veto a stem cell research bill on Capitol Hill on July 18, 2006.
    Rep. Charles Boustany of Louisiana, from left, Pence, and then-Rep. Dave Weldon of Florida hold a press conference urging President George W. Bush to veto a stem cell research bill on Capitol Hill on July 18, 2006.
    Then things went terribly wrong. During the vice presidential debate, his partner, the war hero Admiral James Stockdale, seemed bewildered about what was even going on. "Who am I? Why am I here?" he asked.
    While Stockdale's goal was to highlight, like Perot, that he was not some career politician, the line fell flat. Viewers wondered who he was and whether he was even serious, fueling concerns about whether Perot was someone capable of being president. Things got even worse when Stockdale asked the moderator to repeat a question since he "didn't have my hearing aid turned on."

    Failing to attack

    Besides demonstrating experience and competence, the other job of the vice presidential candidate is to serve as the attack dog, to go after the opposition in ways that would be unbecoming for the party nominee (though in 2016 Trump has clearly served as his own attack dog).
    Pence debate prep: More traditional than Trump&#39;s, practicing with Scott Walker
    Pence debate prep: More traditional than Trump's
    In 1996, Congressman Jack Kemp was supposed to be an exciting running mate, a candidate with charisma and ideas meant to inject some Reaganesque juice into Senator Dole's laggard campaign. His mission was to go after Al Gore, and the administration's policies, in aggressive fashion to undercut their claims of having done so much to revitalize the economy.
    Gore got Kemp off guard right from the start with some humor, saying that he wouldn't tell any "humorous stories about chlorofluorocarbon abatement" if Kemp didn't tell football stories. Kemp had played professional football for the Buffalo Bills.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Even though Gore did not excite many viewers and seemed stiff in front of the cameras, Kemp had trouble answering questions and seeming somewhat overwhelmed by Gore's methodical answers. Following the debate, Kemp didn't seem quite as exciting as the Republicans had hoped. The debate, one of the lowest rated (with only 26.6 million viewers), was a snoozer.
    One of Dole's advisors confidentially complained, "You have Kemp, who's a nice guy himself. And Kemp goes out there last night and he's a powder puff and he doesn't take Clinton on. We don't have an attack dog."

    Playing to party type

    On some occasions, vice presidential candidates have made big mistakes but they were able to ultimately survive the fallout. In 1976, Dole shocked many viewers when he talked about how many lives "Democrat wars" had cost in the 20th century, fueling concerns not only about his own darker side but whether he and his party where really committed to healing the nation or more interested in issuing partisan attacks even on matters like World War II.
    The first presidential debate
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
    NBC&#39;s Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
    NBC's Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
    The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
    The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
    Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
    Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
    This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
    This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
    Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
    Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
    Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN&#39;s Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
    Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN's Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
    Clinton answers a question during the debate.
    Clinton answers a question during the debate.
    The candidates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clashed repeatedly&lt;/a&gt; over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
    The candidates clashed repeatedly over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
    Trump smiles during the debate.
    Trump smiles during the debate.
    Clinton smiles during the debate.
    Clinton smiles during the debate.
    Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
    Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
    The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
    The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
    Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
    Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
    Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
    Trump's wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
    From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence&#39;s wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
    From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence's wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
    Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
    Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
    The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
    The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
    Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
    Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
    Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
    Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
    Trump appears on the media center screens.
    Trump appears on the media center screens.
    "I think Senator Dole has richly earned his reputation as a hatchet man tonight," said Mondale, who kept tying the senator to Watergate. "Does he really mean that there was a partisan difference over our involvement in the fight against Nazi Germany?" With the shadow of the disgraced Richard Nixon hanging over the GOP, this was not the image that Dole wanted to convey.
    Tim Kaine heads to Raleigh to prep for VP debate
    Tim Kaine heads to Raleigh to prep for VP debate
    When President George H.W. Bush faced off against Geraldine Ferraro, the first female candidate on a major party ticket, he seemed to do everything possible to show why there was a "gender gap" between the parties, with Republicans struggling to win over the female vote.
    At one point Bush offered to help Ferraro understand an issue related to foreign policy. "I almost resent," she said, "Vice President Bush, your patronizing attitude that you have to teach me about foreign policy." The term "mansplaining" wasn't in use yet, but that is exactly what Bush did. He also kept calling her "Mrs. Ferraro" and said the next day that he tried to "kick a little ass."

    Awkward moments

    Sometimes candidates just say something that becomes a source of mockery and captures the attention of the news. Although most polls indicated that Sarah Palin performed much better than anyone expected against Biden in 2008, the moment that captured most people's attention came at the very start of the campaign when the microphone caught her asking him, "Hey, can I call you Joe?"
    According to one account she asked the question after having kept calling him "O'Biden" during the campaign prep and McCain's team wanted to make sure she didn't make that mistake. Though seemingly inconsequential, the remark gave critics fodder to amplify concerns that she was too inexperienced to be running for high office.
    Trump angry at allies conceding he lost debate
    Trump angry at allies for conceding he lost debate
    The good news for Pence and Kaine is that even when vice presidential candidates have performed poorly in these debates, their partners on the ticket have frequently overcome these stumbles to win the election. But in a race that is this unpredictable and this close, at least for now, every mistake must be avoided -- so the candidates might want to take a closer look at some of the things that have tripped up their predecessors.