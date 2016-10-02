Story highlights Saudi-led Arab coalition called the attack a "dangerous indication"

Vessel attacked en route to Aden, which is under government control

Houthi rebels control the country's capital, Sanaa

(CNN) An Emirati aid ship headed for war-torn Yemen was hit by an airstrike launched by Houthi rebels, according to official UAE state news agency, WAM.

A Houthi spokesperson told CNN the Iranian-allied group was responsible for Saturday's attack, which occurred as the vessel headed for the port city of Aden.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been fighting in support of the Yemeni government under President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, called the attack a "dangerous indication" and launched a rescue mission for those aboard the stricken ship.

The vessel, owned by the UAE's National Marine Dredging Company, was reportedly delivering medical aid and other supplies when it came under fire in the Bab al-Mandab Strait -- which lies between the southern tip of Yemen and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa -- according to the WAM report.

''This comes as a serious indicator to confirm the orientation of these militias to carry out terrorist operations targeting the international navigation and relief ships in Bab al-Mandab Strait," the coalition said in a statement posted on WAM.

Read More