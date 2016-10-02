Syria: Hospital attacked as regime makes gains in Aleppo

Story highlights "Hundreds of critical medical evacuations are urgently required," a U.N. official says

The regime says it will guarantee the safe departure of rebels who leave Aleppo

(CNN) The fierce battle for Syria's largest city intensified Sunday, with a civilian hospital attacked and pro-regime forces gaining ground in Aleppo.

Government forces now control the strategic area around al-Kindi Hospital in northern Aleppo, pro-regime media and activists said, strengthening their push toward the rebel-held eastern part of the city.

While the regime gained power on the ground, more airstrikes fell on rebel-held eastern Aleppo Sunday, several residents told CNN.

"Indiscriminate bombing and shelling continues in a shocking and unrelenting manner, killing and maiming civilians, subjecting them to a level of savagery that no human should have to endure," United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien said Sunday.

The M3 hospital was hit Sunday, a day after the city's M10 hospital was bombed for the second time in a week.

