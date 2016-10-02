Breaking News

Syria: Hospital attacked as regime makes gains in Aleppo

By Schams Elwazer, Eyad Kourdi and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 1:56 PM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces
Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces

    JUST WATCHED

    Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(20 Videos)

Story highlights

  • "Hundreds of critical medical evacuations are urgently required," a U.N. official says
  • The regime says it will guarantee the safe departure of rebels who leave Aleppo

(CNN)The fierce battle for Syria's largest city intensified Sunday, with a civilian hospital attacked and pro-regime forces gaining ground in Aleppo.

Government forces now control the strategic area around al-Kindi Hospital in northern Aleppo, pro-regime media and activists said, strengthening their push toward the rebel-held eastern part of the city.
    While the regime gained power on the ground, more airstrikes fell on rebel-held eastern Aleppo Sunday, several residents told CNN.
    "Indiscriminate bombing and shelling continues in a shocking and unrelenting manner, killing and maiming civilians, subjecting them to a level of savagery that no human should have to endure," United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien said Sunday.
    Syria: The tragedy of Aleppo continues
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    The volunteers remove an infant&#39;s body from the destroyed building.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    01 syria airstrike white helmetsgraphic warning - multiple imagesHeartbreaking Syria photo CLEARED FOR PLATFORMS03 syria airstrike white helmets05 syria airstrike white helmets07 syria airstrike white helmets09 syria airstrike white helmets
    The M3 hospital was hit Sunday, a day after the city's M10 hospital was bombed for the second time in a week.
    Read More
    No one died in the M3 hospital attack. But with only one of Aleppo's four hospitals fully functioning, many civilians wounded in the constant assaults on Aleppo have nowhere to go.
    "The health system is on the verge of total collapse, with patients being turned away," the U.N.'s O'Brien said in a statement.
    He called for a 48-hour weekly pause in the fighting so aid could enter the city.
    "Hundreds of critical medical evacuations are urgently required. With clean water and food in very short supply, the number of people requiring urgent medical evacuations is likely to rise dramatically in the coming days."

    What does the regime say?

    Situation worsens as bombing intensifies in Aleppo
    syria aleppo hospital bombing ben wedeman_00001630

      JUST WATCHED

      Situation worsens as bombing intensifies in Aleppo

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Situation worsens as bombing intensifies in Aleppo 02:37
    An estimated 10,000 Syrian-led troops have gathered in advance of a possible final ground assault by Syrian forces against rebels in Aleppo.
    The past week's assault on rebel-held areas of the key city involved some of the worst violence since the start of the war in 2011.
    On Sunday, the Syrian military called on rebels to leave the besieged eastern areas of Aleppo, saying that the Syrian and Russian armies "guarantee their safety," according to a statement from the Syrian Armed Forces.
    The military called for "all armed men in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city to leave these neighborhoods and leave the civilian residents to live their lives normally," the statement published on state-run media said.
    It added that the Syrian and Russian military leaders will also "offer them necessary assistance."

    How bad are the hospital attacks?

    Aleppo has suffered a spate of hospital attacks.
    Aleppo has suffered a spate of hospital attacks.
    Government warplanes have targeted civilian gathering places such as markets, hospitals and mosques for several days, an activist with the opposition Aleppo Media Center told CNN.
    The M10, Aleppo's largest surgical hospital, was hit Saturday for the second time in four days. The facility was struck by a "torrent" of weapons including two barrel bombs, two cluster bombs and at least one rocket, said Adham Sahloul, spokesman for the Syrian American Medical Society.
    One person died and 15 were wounded in the bombings, the Aleppo Media Center activist said.
    Some patients hurt in that attack were also wounded when bombs struck the same facility Wednesday, the activist said. The M10 is now out of service, the activist said, including the desperately needed intensive care unit.
    Rescuer weeps after saving Syrian baby
    Rescuer weeps after saving Syrian baby

      JUST WATCHED

      Rescuer weeps after saving Syrian baby

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rescuer weeps after saving Syrian baby 00:57
    The city's M2 hospital was also put out of service by shelling Wednesday, activists said.
    The Syrian American Medical Society supports both hospitals.
    About 30 doctors now remain in eastern Aleppo for a population of about 300,000, Sahloul said.
    Three other medical facilities in the al-Shaar neighborhood -- a women's hospital, a children's hospital and the central blood bank -- were also hit Friday, Sahloul said.
    The civilian suffering doesn't end with the bombings. Most people in eastern Aleppo lack access to clean water following infrastructure damage from shelling and bombing, Sahloul said.
    Activists: 3,800 Syrian civilians killed in a year of Russian airstrikes

    Why no US military intervention?

    Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces
    Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces

      JUST WATCHED

      Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Russia warns US against attacking Syrian forces 03:53
    Secretary of State John Kerry, in a meeting with a group of Syrian civilians last week, expressed sympathy for their demands that the United States intervene more forcefully amid Syrian and Russian airstrikes, according to an audio recording obtained by CNN.
    He told the group that he had "lost the argument" for using military force against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
    "I've argued for the use of force. I'm the guy who stood up and announced that we're going to attack Assad for the use of weapons," Kerry said, referring to internal deliberations within President Barack Obama's administration after Assad's use of chemical weapons in 2013.

    CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Nic Robertson, Laura Smith-Spark, Merieme Arif, Ben Wedeman and Kareem Khadder contributed to this report.