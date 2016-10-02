ISIS sniper kills Dutch journalist in Libya

Story highlights Photojournalist led hair-raising life in war zones

Jeroen Oerlemans died documenting the offensive against ISIS in Libya

(CNN) An ISIS sniper killed a Dutch journalist in Sirte, Libya, Sunday, according to a spokesman for the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous military operation.

Freelance photojournalist Jeroen Oerlemans was shot in the chest and died immediately, said the spokesman, Reda Essa.

In 2012, Oerlemans was kidnapped in Syria by militants, but released after a week.

The Netherlands' ambassador to Libya, Eric Strating, saluted Oerlemans' work when tweeting condolences.

Jeroen Oerlemans: Rest in Peace

Your photographs of #Sirte #Libya and other places will live on forever. Condolences to all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/4VHISL5Dd7 — Eric Strating (@Eric_Strating) October 2, 2016

The Committee to Protect Journalists noted that Oerlemans' death marked at least the 10th journalist, along with one media worker, killed in the Libyan conflict since it began in 2011.

Read More