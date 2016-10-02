Story highlights Jewish coming-of-age ceremony is celebrated when a boy turns 13

Jerusalem (CNN) The world's oldest man, Holocaust survivor Yisrael Kristal, celebrated his bar mitzvah this weekend -- 100 years late.

Born in Poland in 1903, Kristal studied Hebrew and Jewish law as a youngster. But he missed his bar mitzvah -- a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated when a boy turns 13 -- because of World War I.

"This was a miracle that came true in front of our eyes," said his daughter, Shulimath Kristal Kuperstoch, who organized the ceremony in northern Israel.

About 60 friends and family members attended the bar mitzvah on Saturday morning, Kuperstoch said.

A Devout Orthodox Jew, Kristal recited the Kaddish prayer, which praises God, and the Shehecheyanu, a prayer for celebrating special occasions. Following the bar mitzvah, attendants lobbed candy at Kristal, a festive tradition used to symbolize a sweet life. It is most commonly seen at bar mitzvahs for young men, but the supercentenarian loved it, his daughter said.

Kristal watches on as younger family members help blow out his candles.

