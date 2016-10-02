(CNN) It boasts a spectacular mural by Brazilian artist twins OSGEMEOS , but Johnny Depp's newly-listed, $12.7 million Los Angeles penthouse is a work of art itself.

And while the listing's celebrity-fueled past is generating chatter, there are perhaps far more compelling reasons to take a look inside.

"While obviously being owned by Johnny Depp certainly attracts more media attention to the penthouse collection, what makes them unique beyond that, is the opportunity to own a wing atop LA's most architecturally significant residential high rise building," the agent selling the penthouses, Kevin Dees, from Partner's Trust Los Angeles, says.

Penthouse pandemonium

Comprised of five separate penthouses that have been combined into one spectacular living space, the sprawling apartment features colorful walls adorned with family photographs, framed art and murals.

Of particular note, a vibrant, multi-colored OSGEMEOS artwork has been painted on an entire wall of the dining room, which itself takes up one of the five penthouses.

The dining room

If you're ever bored of staring at the walls, you also have a choice of several stunning vistas of downtown LA, says Dees, who spoke to CNN from inside the apartment.

"I'm looking north down Broadway and you've got these beautiful historic buildings, and you've got mountains off in the distance, you've got the newer part of downtown to the west, and I like to sit here and look out and imagine that this probably is what it was like being here in the 1930s," he says.

Businessman Depp

Depp, who only recently moved out of the residence, purchased the first penthouse in 2007, soon after the building was converted from a clothing and furniture store into an apartment building.

He acquired the rest of the apartments in the wing over the proceeding few years, adding doorways to connect three apartments together -- which form the living space -- and keeping one penthouse as a guest residence and another as an art and media studio.

The property is being sold as one package, but the condos can also be purchased individually. Dees would not disclose the prices for an individual sale.

The Los Angeles condo is one of numerous properties owned by Depp and its listing comes less than two months after it was revealed that the actor is selling two other mansions he owns -- one in France and the other in Venice.

Doors connect three of the five penthouses

Although the sales would appear to be related to his recent divorce, Dees emphasized the LA sale was a savvy business decision by the actor, who reportedly first bought the apartments from the developer for a little over a combined $7.2 million.

"Real estate prices in Los Angeles are at very healthy levels," he says. "Mr. Depp is not only a brilliant actor and artist but he's a smart businessman."