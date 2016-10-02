Mementos from 11 miscarriages

Story highlights Dianne Yudelson's photo series "Lost" remembers each of her 11 miscarriages

(CNN) They appear in frames between staplers and phones on office desks. Magnets hold them in place on refrigerators. They can be found in photo albums, tucked into private desk drawers, and sitting on night tables, where they receive one last glance before sleep.

A sonogram of the developing fetus has become a modern emblem of pregnancy. It signifies the moment when the news of an impending birth becomes real to the rest of the world -- the world beyond the sacred fusion of mother and child.

Though impossible for most us to read, this cryptic black-and-white image tells us the sex of the child and in most cases suggest healthy, normal development. Stark and ugly as they may be, sonograms promise future life, future hopes, future happiness.

But in Dianne Yudelson's photo series "Lost," these sonograms take on a much more somber tone.

Photographer Dianne Yudelson

Yudelson has lost 11 babies over a time period a little more than 11 years. With each miscarriage, she kept mementos: baby clothes, toys, stuffed animals.

