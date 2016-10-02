US captain Davis Love III holds the Ryder Cup aloft after his team beat Europe in the 2016 edition.
US players celebrate on the 18th green as their team closed out victory over Europe.
Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrate with champagne after winning the Ryder Cup for their team.
Henrik Stenson of Europe hits off the first tee during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Patrick Reed of the United States reacts to making a putt on the first green. His victory over Rory McIlroy in the top match proved crucial.
Lee Westwood of Europe hits out of a bunker on the first hole during singles matches. His opponent Ryan Moore later sealed the victory for the US.
United States' Matt Kuchar hits to the second hole.
J.B. Holmes of the United States takes a drop on the eighth hole.
Rory McIlroy of Europe on the eighth green but the tide was to turn against him.
Actor Bill Murray watches the play during on the third day.
Team USA's Jordan Spieth fist bumps his caddy Michael Greller during the singles matches. He eventually lost to Henrik Stenson in a rare last day win for Europe.
The caddie for Patrick Reed of USA, Kessler Karain, checks the line for a putt on the seventh green.
Police pick up an occupant of a sea plane that landed near the seventh green during singles matches.
Stenson reacts to a missed putt on the second green but he was to beat Spieth 3&2..
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the first hole on his way to a crucial win over Olympic champion Justin Rose.
McIlroy fails to sink a chip shot on the 12th hole.
Justin Rose congratulates Chris Woods on his putt on the 10th hole, but both were to go down to final day defeats.
United States' Patrick Reed and Europe's Rory McIlroy walk off the eighth hole together during a singles match.