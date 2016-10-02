Breaking News

US wins Ryder Cup

Updated 6:48 PM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US captain Davis Love III holds the Ryder Cup aloft after his team beat Europe in the 2016 edition.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
US captain Davis Love III holds the Ryder Cup aloft after his team beat Europe in the 2016 edition.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
US players celebrate on the 18th green as their team closed out victory over Europe.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
US players celebrate on the 18th green as their team closed out victory over Europe.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrate with champagne after winning the Ryder Cup for their team.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrate with champagne after winning the Ryder Cup for their team.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Henrik Stenson of Europe hits off the first tee during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson of Europe hits off the first tee during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Patrick Reed of the United States reacts to making a putt on the first green. His victory over Rory McIlroy in the top match proved crucial.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Patrick Reed of the United States reacts to making a putt on the first green. His victory over Rory McIlroy in the top match proved crucial.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Lee Westwood of Europe hits out of a bunker on the first hole during singles matches. His opponent Ryan Moore later sealed the victory for the US.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Lee Westwood of Europe hits out of a bunker on the first hole during singles matches. His opponent Ryan Moore later sealed the victory for the US.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
United States&#39; Matt Kuchar hits to the second hole.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
United States' Matt Kuchar hits to the second hole.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
J.B. Holmes of the United States takes a drop on the eighth hole.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
J.B. Holmes of the United States takes a drop on the eighth hole.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Rory McIlroy of Europe on the eighth green but the tide was to turn against him.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy of Europe on the eighth green but the tide was to turn against him.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Actor Bill Murray watches the play during on the third day.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Actor Bill Murray watches the play during on the third day.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Team USA&#39;s Jordan Spieth fist bumps his caddy Michael Greller during the singles matches. He eventually lost to Henrik Stenson in a rare last day win for Europe.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Team USA's Jordan Spieth fist bumps his caddy Michael Greller during the singles matches. He eventually lost to Henrik Stenson in a rare last day win for Europe.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
The caddie for Patrick Reed of USA, Kessler Karain, checks the line for a putt on the seventh green.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
The caddie for Patrick Reed of USA, Kessler Karain, checks the line for a putt on the seventh green.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Police pick up an occupant of a sea plane that landed near the seventh green during singles matches.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Police pick up an occupant of a sea plane that landed near the seventh green during singles matches.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Stenson reacts to a missed putt on the second green but he was to beat Spieth 3&amp;amp;2..
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Stenson reacts to a missed putt on the second green but he was to beat Spieth 3&2..
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the first hole on his way to a crucial win over Olympic champion Justin Rose.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the first hole on his way to a crucial win over Olympic champion Justin Rose.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
McIlroy fails to sink a chip shot on the 12th hole.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
McIlroy fails to sink a chip shot on the 12th hole.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Justin Rose congratulates Chris Woods on his putt on the 10th hole, but both were to go down to final day defeats.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
Justin Rose congratulates Chris Woods on his putt on the 10th hole, but both were to go down to final day defeats.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
United States&#39; Patrick Reed and Europe&#39;s Rory McIlroy walk off the eighth hole together during a singles match.
Photos: US wins Ryder Cup
United States' Patrick Reed and Europe's Rory McIlroy walk off the eighth hole together during a singles match.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Ryder trophyRydr Cup USA winRyder Celebs01 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 02 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 RESTRICTED03 Ryder Cup Day 3 201604 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 05 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 06 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 07 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 08 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 09 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 RESTRICTED10 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 11 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 12 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 13 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 RESTRICTED14 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016 15 Ryder Cup Day 3 2016
The final day of play in the 2016 Ryder Cup at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.