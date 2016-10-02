Story highlights Man City EPL perfect start ended

Loses 2-0 to second-placed Spurs

Mario Balotelli scores, sent off for Nice

Real Madrid held again in Spain

(CNN) Pep Guardiola's Manchester City saw its perfect start to the English Premier League season abruptly ended with a 2-0 defeat at second-placed Tottenham Hotspur Sunday.

City was looking for its seventh straight victory and to maintain its unbeaten start to the season under new manager Guardiola, but came unstuck at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham, also unbeaten in the EPL this term, was particularly impressive in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead at the break.

An Aleksandar Kolarov own goal after a testing cross from Danny Rose and a Dele Alli strike from Son Heung-min's pass put Spurs on top.

After the break, Mauricio Pochettino's men might have gone further ahead as Erik Lamela saw his penalty saved by Claudio Bravo after Alli had been pulled down.

