Hungary holds referendum on migrant plan

Story highlights The referendum is spearheaded by Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Migrants use Hungary to reach Germany and other more welcoming nations

(CNN) Hungarians headed to the polls Sunday to vote on a referendum that would approve or reject European Union migrant quotas for the country.

A majority "no" vote is widely expected. The country's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has spearheaded a campaign asking Hungarians to reject the refugee resettlement plan.

Before the referendum, advertisements blanketed airwaves painting migrants in a negative light. Leaflets distributed throughout the country, along with posters and billboards, warned of the dangers of accepting migrants.

"We lose our European values and identity the way frogs are cooked in slowly-heating water," Orban said Friday. "Quite simply, slowly there will be more and more Muslims, and we will no longer recognize Europe."

"What we have seen so far from the people's migration have only been warm-up rounds. The real battle is yet to come," he added.

