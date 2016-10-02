Hungary holds referendum on migrant plan

Story highlights
(CNN)Hungarians headed to the polls Sunday to vote on a referendum that would approve or reject European Union migrant quotas for the country.
A majority "no" vote is widely expected. The country's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has spearheaded a campaign asking Hungarians to reject the refugee resettlement plan.
Before the referendum, advertisements blanketed airwaves painting migrants in a negative light. Leaflets distributed throughout the country, along with posters and billboards, warned of the dangers of accepting migrants.
"We lose our European values and identity the way frogs are cooked in slowly-heating water," Orban said Friday. "Quite simply, slowly there will be more and more Muslims, and we will no longer recognize Europe."
"What we have seen so far from the people's migration have only been warm-up rounds. The real battle is yet to come," he added.
According to an agreement with the EU reached last fall, Hungary would have to accept 1,294 refugees.
The referendum on the agreement requires more than 4.1 million votes to be considered valid, according to CNN affiliate Hir TV. But it is not legally binding and does nothing to overturn existing EU legislation.
"This is a piece of international PR," said John Dalhuisen, the Europe Director for Amnesty International. "This is international marketing. He's selling himself as the ideologue of a radically different migration policy. You'd characterize (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel as being 'let them come' -- he's saying the solution to the refugee crisis, to the migration issues in Europe, is 'let no one come.'"
Last year, when a mass exodus of migrants from Syria, Iraq, and other countries flooded the Hungarian border, strict measures like razor wire fences and "border hunters" were put in place.
In footage that went viral, a Hungarian camerawoman was seen tripping refugees making a run for the border.
Hungarian riot police used tear gas and water cannons at the country's border with Serbia last year after a group of migrants attempting to enter the EU broke through a barrier.
Hungary has recently erected a razor-wire fence that runs the entire length of the country's borders with Serbia and Croatia.
Migrants from the Middle East and southeast Asia often cross the Mediterranean and try to go through Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary and Austria in an attempt to reach Germany or other European countries known to be more welcoming to refugees.