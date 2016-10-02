Breaking News

Kim Kardashian West held at gunpoint in $10M robbery in Paris

By Emanuella Grinberg, Chloe Melas and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint
Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint

    Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint

Story highlights

  • A ring worth $4.5 million and jewelry box worth $5.5 million were stolen
  • Kardashian West was locked in bathroom during incident with a gun to her head

New York (CNN)Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has left France after being held at gunpoint and robbed by men dressed as police officers in a private apartment in Paris, French officials said.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said the celebrity was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" following the incident, which took place early Monday morning local time.
    Kardashian was staying at an apartment inside a luxury private mansion that can be rented out for days or weeks at a time.
    The French Interior Ministry said five men threatened the mansion concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the private apartment.
    Two of the men were able to gain entry to Kardashian West's room, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, and a gun was held to her head. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that Kardashian's two children, North West and Saint West, "were not present" at the time of the incident.
    She was locked in a bathroom while the men took two cell phones and jewelry worth millions of dollars, the Interior Ministry said.

    Jewelry, phones stolen

    The prosecutor's office said a ring worth an estimated 4 million euros ($4.49M) and other jewelry worth about 5 million euros ($5.6M) were among the items stolen.
    Kardashian West was in France for Paris Fashion Week, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. She was staying at a private mansion in Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFM TV.
    The French Interior Ministry said no one was hurt during the incident and that the men did not fire their weapons.
    Kardashian West left France later Monday after speaking with police, an Interior Ministry representative told CNN.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from "breaking the Internet" to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son on December 5.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Rob Kardashian has been on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars" but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He is now engaged to model and personality Blac Chyna
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time on Thursday, May 26. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Click through to see more on the Kardashian family.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian daughter, is involved in the fashion industry and has shops in New York and Miami. In 2015, she sported a new look after losing 35 pounds. She settled her divorce from Lamar Odom in July.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She's hosted a talk show, "Kris," and been a regular presence on "Keeping Up." She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon, becoming "the world's greatest athlete." An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner's son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005's "The Princes of Malibu" with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was in "The Princes of Malibu" with brother Brandon, "The Hills" on MTV and "Bromance," a "Hills" spinoff. He's the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson's best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who's the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- "Khloe & Lamar" -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
    Kanye cancels show

    Her husband, rapper Kanye West, abruptly left his set early at the Meadows Festival in New York Sunday night after telling the audience there had been a "family emergency."
    Kardashian West attends Paris Fashion Week with her sister and mother.
    The Meadows NYC's official Twitter account confirmed West would not be coming back to finish his set.
    Concert attendees shared videos of the abrupt departure. The crowd gasped in surprise.
    "Dude just ran on stage and grabbed Kanye and he said, 'Sorry guys, family emergency I have to leave the show' and just ran off the stage," Twitter user Joe Berg said.
    "It was wild, too, because Kanye ignored the dude at first like on some 'I can't leave' and dude wouldn't leave without Kanye leaving with him."
    Kanye West attended with Kardashian West and family last week.
    CNN's Frank Pallotta was at the concert and tweeted that people were shocked at the way it "just ended."
    West and Kardashian West attended the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show on Thursday before he returned to New York.
    Just a few hours before the robbery, Kardashian West attended the Givenchy runway show where her sister Kendall was walking. Kim and Kanye are very close with Givenchy's creative director, Riccardo Tisci. "Kimye," as the couple is collectively known, visit Paris regularly and also held part of their lavish wedding there in 2014. The couple hosted their rehearsal dinner at Versailles, with Lana Del Rey performing.
    Earlier in the day, Kardashian West posted a picture of her outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Details."

    Details

    A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    It hasn't been an easy week for the reality star. In Paris Wednesday, Kardashian West was rushed by prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who tried to kiss her famous rear end. Sediuk, who has pranked celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, Will Smith and Gigi Hadid, was immediately tackled by her bodyguard.

    CNN's Camille Verdier contributed to this report.