Story highlights A ring worth $4.5 million and jewelry box worth $5.5 million were stolen

Kardashian West was locked in bathroom during incident with a gun to her head

New York (CNN) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has left France after being held at gunpoint and robbed by men dressed as police officers in a private apartment in Paris, French officials said.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said the celebrity was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" following the incident, which took place early Monday morning local time.

CNN Map

Kardashian was staying at an apartment inside a luxury private mansion that can be rented out for days or weeks at a time.

The French Interior Ministry said five men threatened the mansion concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the private apartment.

Two of the men were able to gain entry to Kardashian West's room, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, and a gun was held to her head. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that Kardashian's two children, North West and Saint West, "were not present" at the time of the incident.

Read More