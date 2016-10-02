Breaking News

Kanye West halts show, citing family emergency

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 10:56 PM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rob Kardashian has been on &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians&quot; but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He is now engaged to model and personality Blac Chyna
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Rob Kardashian has been on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars" but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He is now engaged to model and personality Blac Chyna
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time on Thursday, May 26. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Click through to see more on the Kardashian family.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time on Thursday, May 26. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Click through to see more on the Kardashian family.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/18/tech/feat-2014-memes-hashtags/&quot;&gt;breaking the Internet&lt;/a&gt;&quot; to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians.&quot; The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son on December 5.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from "breaking the Internet" to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son on December 5.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian daughter, is involved in the fashion industry and has shops in New York and Miami. In 2015, she sported a new look after losing 35 pounds. She settled her divorce from Lamar Odom in July.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian daughter, is involved in the fashion industry and has shops in New York and Miami. In 2015, she sported a new look after losing 35 pounds. She settled her divorce from Lamar Odom in July.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians,&quot; and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She&#39;s hosted a talk show, &quot;Kris,&quot; and been a regular presence on &quot;Keeping Up.&quot; She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She's hosted a talk show, "Kris," and been a regular presence on "Keeping Up." She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men&#39;s decathlon, becoming &quot;the world&#39;s greatest athlete.&quot; An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon, becoming "the world's greatest athlete." An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner&#39;s son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005&#39;s &quot;The Princes of Malibu&quot; with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner's son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005's "The Princes of Malibu" with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians,&quot; he was in &quot;The Princes of Malibu&quot; with brother Brandon, &quot;The Hills&quot; on MTV and &quot;Bromance,&quot; a &quot;Hills&quot; spinoff. He&#39;s the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was in "The Princes of Malibu" with brother Brandon, "The Hills" on MTV and "Bromance," a "Hills" spinoff. He's the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson&#39;s best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who&#39;s the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson's best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who's the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/kourtney-kardashian-scott-disick-split&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- &quot;Khloe &amp;amp; Lamar&quot; -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
Photos: The Kardashian clan
Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- "Khloe & Lamar" -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
04 kardashian familykhloe lamar 0211RESTRICTED kim kardashian FILEkylie jenner 101202 kardashian family03 kardashian familykendell jenner FILE05 kardashian familycaitlyn jenner espys08 kardashian family09 kardashian family10 kardashian family11 kardashian family12 kardashian family13 kardashian family restricted

(CNN)Rapper Kanye West abruptly left his set early at the Meadows Festival in New York on Sunday night after declaring a "family emergency."

The Meadows NYC's official Twitter account confirmed West would not be coming back to finish his set "due to an emergency."
Concert attendees shared videos of the abrupt departure. The crowd gasped in surprise.
    "Dude just ran on stage and grabbed Kanye and he said, 'Sorry guys, family emergency I have to leave the show' and just ran off the stage," Twitter user Joe Berg said.
    "It was wild, too, because Kanye ignored the dude at first like on some 'I can't leave' and dude wouldn't leave without Kanye leaving with him."
    Read More
    West married into Hollywood's infamous Kardashian clan through his wife, Kim Kardashian West.
    In response to the news, social media erupted with rumors and prayers for West and his family.