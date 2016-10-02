Militants launch attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir

Story highlights Indian Defense Ministry says "terrorists" opened fire on Indian army camp

India has relocated more than 10,000 people from around the disputed border area

(CNN) Militants attacked an Indian army camp in the town of Baramulla in Indian-administered Kashmir late Sunday night, according to the Kashmir zone police chief.

A fierce exchange of fire was underway in the town, which is about 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) north of Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, said Chief S.J.M. Gillani.

The Indian Defense Ministry also released a brief statement that "terrorists" had opened fire on the camp. It had no further details.

Escalated tension