Militants launch attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir

(CNN)Militants attacked an Indian army camp in the town of Baramulla in Indian-administered Kashmir late Sunday night, according to the Kashmir zone police chief.
A fierce exchange of fire was underway in the town, which is about 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) north of Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, said Chief S.J.M. Gillani.
The Indian Defense Ministry also released a brief statement that "terrorists" had opened fire on the camp. It had no further details.
Escalated tension
India has relocated more than 10,000 people from around the disputed border area of Kashmir as tensions have escalated with Pakistan.
The two nations exchanged gunfire Saturday morning, with each of the nuclear neighbors accusing the other of provocation.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been disputed territory between India and Pakistan for the past 70 years.
Both countries hold separate parts of it and have fought two wars, in 1947 and 1965, over their claims. They came close to a third in 1999.
Speaking to CNN on Thursday, a resident of Indian-administered Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaudhary, said border residents had not forgotten the horror of having shells and bullets raining down on their communities.
"The latest developments have set in the fear and tension as the deteriorating situation may trigger cross [border] artillery duels [such as] we have witnessed during the 1990s when several villagers were killed and wounded," he said.