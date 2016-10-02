Story highlights A new exhibition explores African male and female dandies.

"The cult of the cloth has been very significant throughout African cultures for millennia," says its curator.

(CNN) The new African aesthetic is not what you'd expect. There are girls dressed like boys and men hoarding money to splash out on expensive luxury shoes.

Now, the Brighton Photo Biennial is turning its focus on these fashion-obsessed millennials by featuring The Dandy Lion Project -- a look at black men and women who like to dress provocatively as dandies.

The exhibit has already been across the U.S. and parts of Europe, reaching Amsterdam and now Brighton. But the updated UK edition features women dandies for the first time.

"It's 2016 and it would be funny to have a conversation about black masculinity and not include women who present as masculine or feminine on that spectrum," says curator Shantrelle Lewis, who has been amassing images of black dandies since 2010.

Lebogang from fashion collective the Smarteez, Joburg style Battles 2, photographed by Daniele Tamagni.

Africa's style collectives hold global currency -- this is the second exhibition in the UK within six months to focus on black dandies, and this style trend has appeared in a recent advert by Guinness , as well as a music video by Beyonce's sister, Solange

